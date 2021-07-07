QPR sign goalkeeper Jordan Archer after Lumley and Kelly both depart

Published: 2:36 PM July 7, 2021

Goalkeeper Jordan Archer has signed for QPR, agreeing a two-year deal with the club.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper joins as a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Middlesbrough.

Archer, who came through the ranks at Tottenham, has made more than 200 professional appearances to date, and spent four years at Millwall before leaving in 2019.

He enjoyed time with Fulham, Motherwell and ‘Boro after that prior to heading for W12.

Now he is looking forward to life in West London.

“I am really excited and looking forward to getting going,” Archer said.

“There’s a great crop of young goalkeepers here and the club feel I can add experience to the group.

“I am here to get my head down and work hard.”

Seny Dieng was between the sticks for the R’s last season, and Archer was impressed with the impact he had for Rangers.

“As a goalkeeper, you keep tabs on goalkeepers throughout the league and I saw how well Seny did last season,” he said.

“I am excited to come in, work with him and I am sure we can push each other.”

QPR boss Mark Warburton said: “I am delighted to have Jordan on board.

“With Joe Lumley and Liam Kelly both leaving the club, we were short in that area so we needed to bring in a replacement who would be ready when called upon, but also could provide stiff competition for Seny – Jordan meets that criteria.

“He knows the league and he knows what’s required of him.”

Warburton believes the arrival of Archer will also bring the best out of Dieng, explaining: “Seny did exceptionally well last season and delivered a level of performance that we all enjoyed.

“He has to maintain that – and we have to maintain that pressure all over the park.”