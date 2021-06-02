QPR sign forward Charlie Austin following West Brom release

Published: 3:04 PM June 2, 2021

Queens Park Rangers' Charlie Austin (centre) celebrates scoring their first goal of the game against Stoke during the Sky Bet Championship match at the bet365 Stadium - Credit: PA

Striker Charlie Austin has returned to QPR after agreeing a two-year deal following his departure from West Brom.

The striker joined the R’s on loan from Albion in January for a second spell at Loftus Road and scored eight times as Mark Warburton’s side enjoyed an excellent second half of the season.

Now the 31-year-old is looking to build on that in the coming years.

“I am really pleased to get it done and to be able to continue my journey here,” he said.

“With the way we finished the season – and how I feel about the club hasn’t changed – I wanted to be part of it and as soon as the opportunity was available I wanted to get this done as soon as possible.”

Queens Park Rangers' Charlie Austin (right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday February 17, 2021. - Credit: PA

Despite having other options, Austin was quick to agree terms with QPR, explaining: “I know this is the right move for me and the right move for my family.

“Where am I happiest? I was going through a period where I wasn’t enjoying my football – I came here and enjoyed it straight away.

“I love everything that the club stands for. It’s a family club and one that I’m suited to.”

Austin is now eyeing up the 2021/22 campaign with a fresh vigour to build further on the incredible reputation he has forged in W12.

“There is an exciting future ahead,” he said.

“What can we achieve next season? We want to take what we did for the second half of last season and look to replicate that for the whole of the coming season.

“I can’t wait to be back on the pitch in front of the fans with a QPR strip on.”

R’s boss Mark Warburton is equally excited and looking forward to having Austin at his disposal again, adding: “I am delighted we have been able to bring Charlie in.

“He has a really strong affiliation with the club and a great relationship with the fans, so to get this one over the line is fantastic.

“Everyone saw the impact he had during his loan spell, both on and off the pitch.

Queens Park Rangers' Charlie Austin (left) and Derby County's Graeme Shinnie battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium - Credit: PA

“Charlie brings real enthusiasm to every training session. He has played at the highest level and he knows the standards that are required if you are to be successful.

“He demands off everyone – he will very quickly let people know if their standards aren’t where they should be.”

Warburton believes the signing of Austin shows the ambition of the club as they prepare for the 2021/22 campaign, adding: “Charlie obviously had other options so for us to get him says a lot about Charlie, as well as the direction we are looking to move in.

“Not only does this signing help with future targets, it also helps with current players we have at the football club – it shows we have ambition.

“I am absolutely delighted to have him on board.”