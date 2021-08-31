Deadline Day: QPR sign forward Andre Gray on loan from Watford

Published: 7:23 PM August 31, 2021 Updated: 7:28 PM August 31, 2021

Watford's Andre Gray (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Vicarage Road, Watford. Picture date: Saturday May 8, 2021. - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers have signed experienced forward Andre Gray on loan from Premier League side Watford on transfer deadline day.

The 30-year-old, who is in the final year of his contract at Vicarage Road, will now link up again with QPR boss Mark Warburton, the pair having previously worked together at Brentford.

The Jamaican international joined Watford in August 2017 but has found his opportunities frequently limited, scoring 21 times in a total of 125 league and cup appearances, the majority of which have come as a substitute.

Gray, who has made more than 100 Premier League appearances across four seasons, is now looking forward to teaming up with Warburton again and playing for the R’s.

“I am really excited,” he said. “Obviously the manager had a massive part to play in it having worked with him before.

“I wanted to go somewhere where I can try to get back to my best and I felt this was the best option. It was an easy decision.

“I love playing in the Championship, I love the Tuesday night games. I was in a position where I could have gone abroad and had a nice lifestyle and enjoyed the sun, but that’s not what I wanted to do.”

Gray says he is a big fan of Warburton’s management style, explaining: “I like the way he coaches and the way he manages players. I might be 30 now but I am still willing to learn and I think he has still got a lot to give to me in terms of that.”

In terms of his own targets for 2021/22, Gray is clear.

“I want to come in and score goals,” he said. “I want to bring that to the team but I have changed as I have got older – it’s more about the team now.”

Warburton added: “I am absolutely delighted we have been able to bring Andre in.

“I know him very well, he is a very good character around the place and he will fit in very well to the group.

“He has pace and power, he knows the division, he has a fantastic work ethic, an eye for goal and is a real athlete.

“I also think Andre has a point to prove and I very much hope he does that here with us.”

The loan signing of Gray is QPR’s tenth arrival of the summer transfer window following the captures of Jordan Archer, Jordy De Wijs, Jimmy Dunne, Moses Odubajo, Sam McCallum, Sam Field, Stefan Johansen, Andre Dozzell and Charlie Austin – and Warburton says it has been a solid period of recruitment.

“Andre’s arrival is a statement of intent and concludes a very good window for the club,” said the QPR boss.