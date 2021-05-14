QPR sign defender Jordy de Wijs permanently

Published: 3:31 PM May 14, 2021

Norwich City's Teemu Pukki (centre) and Queens Park Rangers' Jordy de Wijs (right) in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday April 24, 2021. - Credit: PA

QPR have completed the signing of Dutch centre-half Jordy de Wijs from Hull City on a permanent basis.

The 26-year-old joins on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee, after impressing for the R’s since his January loan switch from Hull.

A player who began his career at PSV Eindhoven in his homeland, de Wijs is now looking forward to continuing his footballing story with the R’s.

“It feels really good,” Jordy told www.qpr.co.uk. “I’m really pleased that the club have the confidence in me to make the deal permanent.

“I can’t wait to play many more games for QPR now. Hopefully the fans can come back next year and we can make something happen together.

“During the second half of the season, we were excellent and overcame many top teams. I think we have shown why we should be fighting at the right end of the table next year.

You may also want to watch:

“Now, I’m looking forward to recharging the batteries before getting a really good pre-season under my belt.”

R’s boss Mark Warburton added: “I’m delighted that Jordy has joined us permanently.

“He came in with a niggling injury that carried on for longer than we’d all hoped, and he was very frustrated by that, but he’s worked extremely hard and has shown his quality since coming into the side.

“Every time he plays, he’s Ronseal because he does exactly what it says on the tin – he heads it, he kicks it and he can play. He’s a physical presence who enjoys defending.

“But he’s also a very good, technical player as well. He drives into midfield, is comfortable on the ball and there is pace and purpose to what he does. His quality in both boxes is evident.

“I’m delighted that the work's been done by everyone at the club to secure Jordy. I’m really looking forward to working with him again moving forward.”