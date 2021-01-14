QPR sign defender Jordy De Wijs from Hull City

Published: 4:04 PM January 14, 2021

Hull City's Jordy de Wijs before the Sky Bet League Two match at Sixfields Stadium, Northampton. - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers have made their second signing of the January transfer window in defender Jordy De Wijs from Hull City on loan with a view to a permanent transfer in the summer.

The 26-year-old Dutch centre-back has been with the Tigers since the summer of 2018. He came through the ranks at PSV Eindhoven and made his debut for Jong PSV – their reserve team – in the second tier of Dutch football when he was 19.

After impressing at that level, De Wijs spent 18 months on loan at Excelsior in the top division before completing his permanent switch to Hull City in the Championship.

Since joining Hull from PSV Eindhoven, De Wijs has made 76 appearances in all competitions for the Tigers, scoring on three occasions.

Since relegation from the Championship, de Wijs has made just nine appearances with his last coming in the defeat at Stevenage in the FA Cup.

“I am really happy,” he said. “This is a step up again and I am very happy to be here.

“This is a big club with a good stadium, great fans and for me it is brilliant to be back in the Championship and play at this level again.”

De Wijs is looking forward to showing the R’s supporters what he can do, explaining: “I am a defender with abilities to play football.

“I am a robust defender. I like to get challenges in and don’t mind a bit of physical contact!

“As a person, I am honest and direct.”

De Wijs is now eager to make himself available for selection as he works to overcome a minor knock.

“I want to get myself match fit and play as many games as possible,” he said.

“Hopefully it won’t take too long. I will do everything to be back on the pitch as soon as possible and give everything for this club.”

Hull City's Jordy de Wijs (left) and Bristol City's Nahki Wells battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Ashton Gate, Bristol. - Credit: PA

Mark Warburton added: “We are delighted to bring Jordy on board.

“He is a proven Championship defender with real physicality and he possesses quality on the ball.

“He will add real competition to the squad in a very important position.

“As we know there are so many games in the Championship and we need to be sure we have that depth in all areas.”

De Wijs’ arrival would pave the way for Conor Masterson to leave the R's on loan.

Rangers are hoping to also complete a deal to sign winger Alfie Doughty from Charlton this week.

They have indicated that they would be willing to loan Doughty, 21, back to the Addicks for the rest of the season.

QPR youngster Themis Kefalas has joined National League side Barnet on loan until the end of February.

The 20-year-old joins the Bees in their battle against relegation as they currently sit 22nd in the league table.

Greek-born Kefalas joined Rangers in 2018 following a successful trial and he has already enjoyed loan spells at National League South club Billericay Town.