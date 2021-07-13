News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Sport

QPR sign defender Jimmy Dunne from Burnley

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:54 PM July 13, 2021   
Sheffield United's David McGoldrick and Burnley's Jimmy Dunne (left) battle for the ball during the

Sheffield United's David McGoldrick and Burnley's Jimmy Dunne (left) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date: Sunday May 23, 2021. - Credit: PA

Defender Jimmy Dunne has joined QPR from Burnley for an undisclosed fee, agreeing a three-year deal.

Dunne, 23, came through the academy at Manchester United before joining the Clarets when he was 18.

After five years at Turf Moor, the centre-back is now looking forward to a new challenge with QPR.

“I am really excited,” Dunne said.

“It’s a massive step for me. With the push that the lads had during the second half of last season it would be nice to be part of something like that this season.”

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy (left) and Burnley's Jimmy Dunne battle for the ball during the Premier

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy (left) and Burnley's Jimmy Dunne battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. - Credit: PA

You may also want to watch:

Dunne has enjoyed periods on loan at Barrow, Accrington Stanley, Hearts, Sunderland and Fleetwood Town since moving to Burnley, but this time he was eager on a permanent switch.

“The loan spells were really good for me but where I am at now I believe it is important to go on a journey with someone,” he explained.

Most Read

  1. 1 Shooting in Stonebridge leaves man in hospital
  2. 2 Man dies after seven-car crash in Neasden
  3. 3 NW10 is more than just a breaking news story
  1. 4 E--scooter rider 'critically' injured after Kensal Green 'hit and run'
  2. 5 'Let's give Raheem Sterling the Freedom of Brent'
  3. 6 Euro 2020: Violence and security breaches at Wembley Stadium
  4. 7 Flooding, delays and storms: London issued yellow weather warning
  5. 8 Woman in court on murder charge after pensioner found decapitated
  6. 9 'I was terrified' says Wembley Stadium worker after fans stormed barriers
  7. 10 Man stabbed in Harlesden rushed to hospital

“I really want to come here and be part of the club. From the outside looking in, this looks like a really good environment to be part of.”

Standing 6’3, Dunne is an imposing figure and he is quick to point out he sees his job as defending, first and foremost.

“I am definitely passionate, I want to defend and I am a winner,” he said. “This league is going to test me and there is a lot of work for me to do but if I can concentrate on my defending, I am sure the ball playing will follow.”

Dunne’s signing comes hot on the heels of Sam McCallum’s arrival on a season-long loan, and Mark Warburton is delighted with his latest acquisition.

“Jimmy is a very talented player,” said the R’s boss. “He can play anywhere across the back three – left, right or centre – and that gives us great flexibility.

“Once again, he has great physicality, he looks after the ball well and plays with a real passion and energy.

“If he trains well he will get his chance in the side and that is what he is here to do.”

Queens Park Rangers
Football
Transfer News
North West London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mee Kuen Chong

Murder charge after Wembley woman found dead in Devon

André Langlois

Author Picture Icon
Fans leave Wembley stadium following the UEFA Euro 2020 round of 16 match between England and German

Euro 2020

Road closures and crowds as Euro 2020 returns to Wembley

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Danyal Hussein, 19, was found guilty of murdering Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in a senseless attack

Old Bailey - Central Criminal Court

Danyal Hussein guilty of murdering two adored sisters in Kingsbury park

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Mee Kuen (Deborah) Chong was reported missing from her home address in Wembley on June 11

Kilburn woman arrested on suspicion of Wembley pensioner's murder

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon