QPR sign defender Jimmy Dunne from Burnley
- Credit: PA
Defender Jimmy Dunne has joined QPR from Burnley for an undisclosed fee, agreeing a three-year deal.
Dunne, 23, came through the academy at Manchester United before joining the Clarets when he was 18.
After five years at Turf Moor, the centre-back is now looking forward to a new challenge with QPR.
“I am really excited,” Dunne said.
“It’s a massive step for me. With the push that the lads had during the second half of last season it would be nice to be part of something like that this season.”
Dunne has enjoyed periods on loan at Barrow, Accrington Stanley, Hearts, Sunderland and Fleetwood Town since moving to Burnley, but this time he was eager on a permanent switch.
“The loan spells were really good for me but where I am at now I believe it is important to go on a journey with someone,” he explained.
“I really want to come here and be part of the club. From the outside looking in, this looks like a really good environment to be part of.”
Standing 6’3, Dunne is an imposing figure and he is quick to point out he sees his job as defending, first and foremost.
“I am definitely passionate, I want to defend and I am a winner,” he said. “This league is going to test me and there is a lot of work for me to do but if I can concentrate on my defending, I am sure the ball playing will follow.”
Dunne’s signing comes hot on the heels of Sam McCallum’s arrival on a season-long loan, and Mark Warburton is delighted with his latest acquisition.
“Jimmy is a very talented player,” said the R’s boss. “He can play anywhere across the back three – left, right or centre – and that gives us great flexibility.
“Once again, he has great physicality, he looks after the ball well and plays with a real passion and energy.
“If he trains well he will get his chance in the side and that is what he is here to do.”