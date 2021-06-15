QPR sign Andre Dozzell from Ipswich Town

Published: 4:04 PM June 15, 2021

Ipswich Town's Andre Dozzell (centre) is tackled by Charlton Athletic's Jake Forster-Caskey (left) and Darren Pratley (right) during the Sky Bet League One match at The Valley, London. Picture date: Saturday April 17, 2021. - Credit: PA

Andre Dozzell has signed for QPR from League One side Ipswich Town for an undisclosed fee.

The midfielder has agreed a three-year deal, while the club also has a further year’s option.

Dozzell, 22, has been at Portman Road since he joined their academy 14 years ago.

Last season he was a regular for their first team, making more League One appearances for the club than any other player.

Now he is looking to progress his career and believes QPR provides the perfect opportunity to do that.

“I am buzzing and just can’t wait to get going,” he said.

“I have been at Ipswich since I was eight and I will always have love for the club but I felt now was the right time to take this step in my career.”

Dozzell’s father, Jason, also came through the ranks at Ipswich and went on to make more than 400 appearances for the club.

“This takes me out of my comfort zone and I just think it is the right time,” added the exciting young talent.

“My dad had good years at Ipswich but I’m my own player and I think it was time for me to move on.”

Charlton Athletic's Liam Millar (left) and Ipswich Town's Andre Dozzell (right) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at The Valley, London. Picture date: Saturday April 17, 2021. - Credit: PA

When Dozzell decided he was keen on a change, QPR was an “easy” decision for him.

“I spoke to Les (Ferdinand) and the gaffer (Mark Warburton),” he explained.

“They sold it to me. I was aware they were tracking me for quite some time. It’s always nice to feel wanted, so it was easy for me.”

Dozzell has represented England at U16, U17, U18, U19 and U20 level, and he says the club’s eagerness to develop young talent was also a factor for him.

“They told me how they saw me fitting into their plans and how they can improve me – obviously there are a lot of improvements to be made, so it is exciting to come and play here.

“This was the right step for me.”

QPR boss Warburton added: “We are delighted to bring Andre on board.

“He is a player who really fits the mould of what we are looking for – he is young with lots of potential and he has that adaptability to his game.

“He can play as a deep-lying midfielder or further up the park, and with how we play and adjust our formation, that is vital for us.”

Warburton also believes the experience of the more senior players will be crucial to the development of Dozzell, adding:

“We have already seen it last season with youngsters such as Sam Field, George Thomas and Chris Willock – working with the senior lads is so important for them.

“Andre comes to us on the back of a very good season with Ipswich and I am very much looking forward to working with him.”