QPR looking to build on recent fortunes away to Rotherham

Published: 4:30 PM February 9, 2021

Queens Park Rangers' Macauley Bonne (left) and Blackburn Rovers' Jarrad Branthwaite during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday February 6, 2021. - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers are looking to continue their recent fortunes as they bid to keep climbing up the league table after picking up four wins out of their last five fixtures.

The R’s, who now sit 16th in the Championship after an initially slow start to the new campaign, will now make the trip away to Rotherham United on Saturday before they then host in-form local rivals Brentford on Wednesday evening.

Striker Lyndon Dykes could be a doubt for those clashes after he was forced off in their 1-0 victory over Blackburn Rovers on the weekend after taking what appeared to be a heavy knock to the head.

Manager Mark Warburton said: “Lyndon took a good old whack – he worked hard today and took a knock for his troubles – but we hope he will be alright and we will follow the protocols and he will hopefully be back next week.”

Boss Warburton also feels a more pragmatic approach this season has contributed towards a better defensive record and feels they can now build on that.

“We want to play football, but we know Blackburn are a great footballing side who create chances, and teams aren’t going to let you do what you want to do. It’s as simple as that,” he said.

“Teams are going to find ways to stop you, we had to stop them, get our shape right, not allow them to build up through the thirds because they are dangerous.

“But we have to take care of the football and be brave in possession. In general we need to be resilient and compact, and today we have done that.”

Blackburn are the second-highest scorers in the Championship but were unable to find a way through against a resolute R’s backline, and Warburton believes the clean sheet was achieved through sheer commitment.

“If you look at the block of Rob Dickie for example, Lee Wallace in the second half, they stood up to a man,” he said.

Queens Park Rangers' Lee Wallace (left) and Blackburn Rovers' Ryan Nyambe during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday February 6, 2021. - Credit: PA

“There were chances for both sides, but Seny (Dieng)’s presence at the back allowed us to build from the back.

“The lads have worked hard and deserve a lot of credit.”