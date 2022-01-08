QPR see off Rotherham in penalty shoot-out

QPR's Lyndon Dykes celebrates after scoring against Rotherham in the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers avoided an FA Cup third-round upset, thanks to a penalty shoot-out success over League One leaders Rotherham.

The Skybet Championship side needed a goal from Lyndon Dykes, with only five minutes of extra time remaining, to cancel out a 98th-minute opener from Michael Ihiekwe after the two sides had battled to a goalless stalemate in normal time.

And Dykes, Stefan Johansen and Andre Gray converted their first three penalties, before Rotherham's Wes Harding saw his effort saved.

Andre Dozzell could not capitalise, as his spot-kick was also saved, with Albert Adomah, Luke Amos, Yoann Barbet, Jimmy Dunne and Robert Dickie then converting as the shoot-out went to sudden death.

Chiedozie Ogbene was then thwarted by Jordan Archer as Mark Warburton's men secured their place in the hat for the fourth round draw.

QPR: Archer, Dickie, Dunne, Barbet, Adomah, Ball (Amos 70), Johansen, Wallace (Odubajo 59) (Drewe 90), Thomas (Dozzell 71), Austin (Dykes 59), Gray. Unused subs: Field, Walsh, Duke-McKenna, Armstrong.

Referee: Michael Salisbury.