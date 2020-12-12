News Brent News Kilburn News Things to do Sport Support Us
Match Report

Championship

Queens Park Rangers

0


Reading F.C

1

Michael Olise (89)

Birthday boy Michael Olise nets late winner as Reading see off QPR

Logo Icon

PA Sport

Published: 6:18 PM December 12, 2020   
Reading's Lewis Gibson (right) and Queens Park Rangers' Albert Adomah (left) battle for the ball dur

Reading's Lewis Gibson (right) and Queens Park Rangers' Albert Adomah (left) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Loftus Road, London. - Credit: PA

Michael Olise's stunning 89th-minute goal gave Reading a 1-0 win at QPR.

Olise, on as a substitute on his 19th birthday, picked up the ball near the edge of the penalty area and bent home a glorious left-footed strike for his third goal of the season.

Ilias Chair had gone closest to breaking the deadlock when he hit the woodwork with 13 minutes remaining.

And the miss proved costly as Olise's strike earned the Royals a victory that kept them a point off the automatic promotion places in the Championship.

QPR are now with just one win in their past eight matches - a run which has included five defeats - but they were at least able to welcome back their supporters to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium for the first time since February, with a crowd of 2,000 in attendance.

Reading's Sam Baldock (right) and Queens Park Rangers' Rob Dickie (left) battle for the ball during

Reading's Sam Baldock (right) and Queens Park Rangers' Rob Dickie (left) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Loftus Road, London. - Credit: PA

Those home fans got a first chance to see Albert Adomah since his move during the summer.

Adomah, a QPR fan who had long expressed a desire to play for the club he supports, was brought on as a second-half substitute.

Both sides had chances during an even first half.

Chair had a right-footed shot saved by Rafael Cabral, while Osman Kakay was unable to get a decisive touch to Bright Osayi-Samuel's left-wing cross.

Reading's Josh Laurent (right) and Queens Park Rangers' Albert Adomah (left) battle for the ball dur

Reading's Josh Laurent (right) and Queens Park Rangers' Albert Adomah (left) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Loftus Road, London. - Credit: PA

At the other end, Michael Morrison headed wide from Ovie Ejaria's left-wing corner and Sone Aluko shot wide after Chair had given the ball away.

Adomah caused Reading some initial problems on the right flank after being brought on but the visitors defended resolutely and always looked a threat on the counter-attack.

The R's struggled to create openings before Chair's near miss.

Chair latched onto a pass from Lyndon Dykes before curling a right-footed shot beyond Reading keeper Rafael Cabral and against the inside of the post.

Worryingly for Rangers, Osayi-Samuel picked up an injury in the build-up to Chair's strike and limped off.

And there was a further blow to come as Olise struck to deny the hosts a point.

Queens Park Rangers

