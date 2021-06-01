News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Sport

QPR players call sponsors to say thank you

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 2:00 PM June 1, 2021    Updated: 2:56 PM June 1, 2021
Queens Park Rangers celebrates after Albert Adomah scored their side's third goal of the game during

Queens Park Rangers celebrate a Albert Adomah goal - Credit: PA

QPR’S players called their kit sponsors to thank them for their support during the Covid-hit 2020/21 campaign.

Under normal circumstances, the squad would have met them in person at our end-of-season kit sponsors’ event to show their appreciation for their backing.

While that wasn’t possible this time, the squad were keen to recognise the support they have received, so each player caught up with his sponsor over a Zoom call.

Director of football Les Ferdinand said: “There are a number of benefits that my experience here as a player has given me in my current role, and this is one of them – I remember we used to always catch up with our kit sponsors.

“It’s a tradition and another example of what makes this club a family club. It brings the players and the supporters that bit closer.

You may also want to watch:

“This season has thrown up many challenges but it’s important we do all we can to find ways to overcome them.

“Performing on the pitch is only part of your role when you are a player for Queens Park Rangers. There is much more to it than that, and that’s something that really means a lot to me.

Most Read

  1. 1 Wembley crash leaves motorcyclist dead and another in hospital
  2. 2 Brent gunmen jailed for firearms offences linked to murder
  3. 3 Wembley tour operator advises against travel abroad
  1. 4 £200,000 cash seized at Wembley flat in drugs probe
  2. 5 Harlesden actor enjoys zoom chat with Hollywood A-listers
  3. 6 Tickets for dance event in Victorian cemetery go on sale
  4. 7 Brent residents praise recycling and waste collection in survey
  5. 8 North west London Covid vaccine rate amongst lowest in UK
  6. 9 Police officers in court charged with sharing pictures of murdered sisters
  7. 10 Man to appear at Old Bailey charged with murder of missing Agnes Akom

“Players must always remember how important their connection with the fans is. In the past I may have had to remind some individuals about that, but I am really proud to say the squad we have here now understand how vital it is that our supporters know they are valued."

Queens Park Rangers
Football
North West London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cordons were in place in Neasden Recreation Ground

Police search Neasden park as part of Agnes Akom murder investigation

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
An engineer was taken to hospital after a "possible explosion" in a public toilet in Kilburn

London Fire Brigade

Circuits blow in rail tunnel, injuring engineer in Kilburn building above

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Harlesden covid testing site. Picture: Brent Council

Coronavirus

Surge testing locations in Brent revealed after Covid Indian variant...

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
People wear masks while out in public during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Coronavirus

Covid surge testing in Brent as Indian variant detected

Michael Adkins

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus