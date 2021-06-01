QPR players call sponsors to say thank you
- Credit: PA
QPR’S players called their kit sponsors to thank them for their support during the Covid-hit 2020/21 campaign.
Under normal circumstances, the squad would have met them in person at our end-of-season kit sponsors’ event to show their appreciation for their backing.
While that wasn’t possible this time, the squad were keen to recognise the support they have received, so each player caught up with his sponsor over a Zoom call.
Director of football Les Ferdinand said: “There are a number of benefits that my experience here as a player has given me in my current role, and this is one of them – I remember we used to always catch up with our kit sponsors.
“It’s a tradition and another example of what makes this club a family club. It brings the players and the supporters that bit closer.
“This season has thrown up many challenges but it’s important we do all we can to find ways to overcome them.
“Performing on the pitch is only part of your role when you are a player for Queens Park Rangers. There is much more to it than that, and that’s something that really means a lot to me.
“Players must always remember how important their connection with the fans is. In the past I may have had to remind some individuals about that, but I am really proud to say the squad we have here now understand how vital it is that our supporters know they are valued."