QPR confirm they will no longer be wearing Football Index logo on their shirts
Queens Park Rangers Football Club can confirm they will no longer be carrying the Football Index logo on the front of their shirts, effective immediately.
The Football Index platform was suspended on Thursday and the company subsequently announced they would be entering administration.
QPR CEO Lee Hoos said: “As a football club we entered into a one-year agreement with Football Index in good faith.
“In light of recent events, the front property of QPR’s home and away strips will no longer sport the Football Index logo."
Football Index announced it has suspended its gambling platform in light of the recent extreme market crash with the company entering administration.
The company, which has marketed itself as a stock market for footballers, has confirmed that no trading or payment transactions, including deposits and withdrawals, will be permitted until further notice.
