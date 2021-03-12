News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
QPR confirm they will no longer be wearing Football Index logo on their shirts

Jacob Ranson

Published: 1:30 PM March 12, 2021   
Queens Park Rangers' Rob Dickie (left) and Wycombe Wanderers' Admiral Muskwe battle for the ball dur

Queens Park Rangers' Rob Dickie (left) and Wycombe Wanderers' Admiral Muskwe battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday March 9, 2021. - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers Football Club can confirm they will no longer be carrying the Football Index logo on the front of their shirts, effective immediately.

The Football Index platform was suspended on Thursday and the company subsequently announced they would be entering administration.

QPR CEO Lee Hoos said: “As a football club we entered into a one-year agreement with Football Index in good faith.

“In light of recent events, the front property of QPR’s home and away strips will no longer sport the Football Index logo."

Football Index announced it has suspended its gambling platform in light of the recent extreme market crash with the company entering administration.

The company, which has marketed itself as a stock market for footballers, has confirmed that no trading or payment transactions, including deposits and withdrawals, will be permitted until further notice.

Queens Park Rangers
Football

