QPR 'showed too much respect to Norwich' says Warburton

Published: 6:28 PM April 24, 2021

Queens Park Rangers' Lyndon Dykes sees his penalty saved by Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul during the Sky Bet Championship match at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium - Credit: PA

QPR manager Mark Warburton conceded that his team were well beaten by Championship leaders Norwich City after their 3-1 home defeat.

Already sure of promotion, the Canaries returned to winning ways to move a step closer to being crowned champions.

Norwich had suffered a promotion hangover, having since been beaten by Watford and Bournemouth, but they got back on track in London.

But they went ahead after 32 minutes courtesy of Xavi Quintilla's first career goal and a mistake by goalkeeper Seny Dieng, who allowed the on-loan Villarreal man's shot to squirm through his hands.

Max Aarons doubled the lead with a far-post volley in the 57th minute, shortly after City keeper Tim Krul had saved Lyndon Dykes' penalty.

You may also want to watch:

And although Dykes atoned by pulling one back, Emiliano Buendia's late third sealed victory.

Warburton said: "They're going to be champions, I think, so we know they're a good side.

"I was disappointed we showed too much respect to them in the first half and didn't play to our strengths. But I was pleased with the way we responded in the second half.

"We've got to be fair and say they deserved the lead. It was a soft goal in the first half but they were dominating possession.

"In the second half we had a chance with the penalty and then found ourselves two down, but in fairness we could have been three down.

"But at 2-1 with 10 or 12 minutes to go you've got to manage the game better."

City boss Daniel Farke insists there will be no complacency as his side look to seal the Sky Bet Championship title.

Watford's 1-0 win against Millwall means they will join Norwich in the Premier League next season and could yet snatch top spot.

City are five points clear of the Hornets with two matches left, against play-off contenders Barnsley and Reading, and two points would clinch the title for Farke's team even if Watford win both their remaining games.

Farke said: "We know we are in a fantastic position but Watford also has the quality to win their last two games.

"So we need to keep going, stay professional, disciplined and serious. We want to finish the season in style.

"We have two difficult games because both teams will want to fight for the best positions in the top six, so it's not easy.

"We have to stay focused and hopefully we'll bring it over the line. We are promoted and that's great, but the lads deserve to win the title and lift some silverware.

"We cannot criticise the players but it is always difficult when you have lost two games.

"We lost a bit of momentum and confidence but we responded in style against a difficult side in QPR.

"I'm really pleased with that response. We created chances and could have scored a few more goals.

"There's not too much to complain about tonight. I'm really happy with this performance."