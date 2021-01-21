QPR midfielder Tom Carroll sidelined with knee injury
- Credit: PA
Queens Park Rangers midfielder Tom Carroll has been ruled out for three months with a knee injury.
The 28-year-old midfielder suffered a torn knee ligament during our fixture with Luton Town earlier this month.
Dr Imtiaz Ahmad, the club’s Head of Medical Services, said: “It’s a really disappointing blow for Tom.
“He sustained the injury during our fixture with Luton and after a review with a specialist had an operation on Saturday.
“We anticipate Tom will be sidelined for a period of three months.
“He is naturally disappointed but determined to return to action this season.”
Carroll, who rejoined QPR in September, has made 24 appearance in all competitions so far this term.
Manager Mark Warburton will now be on the hunt for a midfielder to help fill the void and bolster his small squad.