News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Sport

QPR midfielder Tom Carroll sidelined with knee injury

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 12:07 PM January 21, 2021   
Luton Town's Tom Lockyer (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Tom Carroll battle for the ball during the

Luton Town's Tom Lockyer (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Tom Carroll battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Kenilworth Road, Luton. - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Tom Carroll has been ruled out for three months with a knee injury.

The 28-year-old midfielder suffered a torn knee ligament during our fixture with Luton Town earlier this month.

Dr Imtiaz Ahmad, the club’s Head of Medical Services, said: “It’s a really disappointing blow for Tom.

“He sustained the injury during our fixture with Luton and after a review with a specialist had an operation on Saturday.

“We anticipate Tom will be sidelined for a period of three months.

You may also want to watch:

“He is naturally disappointed but determined to return to action this season.”

Carroll, who rejoined QPR in September, has made 24 appearance in all competitions so far this term.

Most Read

  1. 1 Mass vaccination centre opens in Wembley Park
  2. 2 Pensioner dies after crashing into a wall in Kenton
  3. 3 Woman killed after collision with alleged drunk driver in Kenton
  1. 4 Man arrested in connection with Neasden murder and two stabbings
  2. 5 Fundraiser launched after beloved mum found collapsed in Barham Park dies
  3. 6 Wembley drug dealer jailed for biting, scratching and pushing police
  4. 7 Willock earns QPR win in Wales
  5. 8 Warburton praises QPR character in win at Cardiff
  6. 9 QPR eager to start climbing the table when they face Derby
  7. 10 Third stabbing in Neasden as murder investigation under way

Manager Mark Warburton will now be on the hunt for a midfielder to help fill the void and bolster his small squad.

Queens Park Rangers
Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Knife Crime

Two arrested in connection with fatal Neasden stabbing

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon

Knife Crime

Man dies after stabbing in Brent

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Brent councillor calls for improved social distancing in supermarkets

Nicola Lewis

Logo Icon

Coronavirus

Fourteen fined for lockdown breach after car meet in Park Royal

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus