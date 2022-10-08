QPR boss Beale hails two-goal Dykes after Reading win

Queens Park Rangers manager Mick Beale applauds the fans after their win over Reading - Credit: PA

QPR boss Michael Beale hailed the performance of Lyndon Dykes and revealed good news regarding injured talisman Chris Willock after their 2-1 victory over Reading.

Birthday boy Dykes ended a 10-game drought by scoring twice, with his late penalty securing a third consecutive Rs win and taking them to third in the Sky Bet Championship table, after Andy Carroll had given the visitors the lead.

Beale also praised Osman Kakay, who set up Dykes' equaliser, and on-loan Aston Villa midfielder Tim Iroegbunam, who won the spot-kick.

"There were three players who stuck out," said Beale.

"Ozzy I'm delighted for, coming on and getting the assist, Tim playing his first 90 minutes at Championship level and I thought he was excellent - gets us the penalty - but obviously tonight is about Lyndon.

"I'm delighted for him because I've sat here a few times when it's been about Lyndon for other reasons, so I'm really pleased with him tonight.

"He carries it (not scoring) around his neck more than people realise and he gives us everything he's got."

Dykes was recalled because Willock suffered another hamstring injury during the midweek win at leaders Sheffield United.

Willock had hamstring surgery in March and Rangers struggled badly without him, so feared the worst.

However, a scan has indicated that he could be back within three weeks.

"It's quite positive with Chris - as positive as it can be," added Beale.

"It's probably a three-week injury if everything heals perfectly. So don't hold me to it, but if everything heals perfectly then it's probably three weeks.

"It's a huge relief - just for the boy, because I know the mental torture he went through getting back from that injury.

"But the star of QPR must be the team, and that's what has jumped out at me this week.

"It's disappointing to have Chris out, but it gives opportunities to others and Lyndon has taken his."

Reading manager Paul Ince questioned the decision to award the penalty for a foul on Iroegbunam by Mamadou Loum.

"I'm not sure it's a penalty," Ince said.

"The geezer's running at a hundred miles an hour and he's waiting for contact and goes over.

"It's disappointing the way we lost it in the 87th minute when the game looked like it was fizzling out. I really am frustrated.

"As far as our performance in the first half, I wasn't best pleased and the players were told that at half-time. In the second half we came out and looked a better team.

"To play three games in six days is brutal for any team and it was the same for QPR.

"When you look at how short we are as a squad, to play three games in six days is brutal. We're not robots.

"Mamadou dives in. Is it tiredness? Is it fatigue? You don't know. But you've got to make the right decisions and when you don't you can walk away losing 2-1 when a draw would have been a proper result."