QPR 'frustrated and angry' after latest loss says Warburton

QPR boss Mark Warburton said his players were left feeling 'frustrated and angry' after their 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United on Tuesday.

Oliver Norwood's ninth-minute goal proved the difference between the sides at Bramall Lane, lifting the Blades up to fifth in the Championship table and leaving Rangers contemplating a sixth loss in seven league outings.

"It was a shocking goal to give away. I thought we started off poorly," said Warburton, after his side had also lost 2-0 at home to Fulham at the weekend.

"In the second half we were better, but we did not show enough.

"We changed the shape slightly in the second half and got more of the ball. We got out more and looked to play more.

"The players are frustrated and angry down there. They're an outstanding group. They're quality people and they're hurting right now.

"All you can do is stick together and play. We know there's more from us in terms of quality but it's about scoring goals and making chances."

Queens Park Rangers' Jimmy Dunne on the ball against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane - Credit: PA

Ilias Chair fired just wide soon after the restart, while Lyndon Dykes saw an effort from a tight angle deflected just over the crossbar.

But after suffering a fourth successive loss since their 2-1 win at Luton Town, QPR have slipped down the table - having won just two of their last 12 matches - and Warburton's future as manager is uncertain.

They sit in ninth place, three points off the play-off places having played two games more than Middlesbrough, with six games remaining and visit mid-table Preston on Saturday.

And Warburton added: "I can't control rumours. My contract is up in a few weeks' time and that's why people are latching onto it.

"We can't control things out of our control. All we're focusing on is working with the players. We're in it together.

"We've got six massive games and it's about staying together and maintaining belief because teams will drop points. There are 18 huge points to play for."