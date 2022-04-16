We deserved win says boss Warburton after QPR draw

QPR manager Mark Warburton and Luke Amos after the Sky Bet Championship match at Huddersfield - Credit: PA

QPR boss Mark Warburton felt his side had done enough to take all three points in their 2-2 draw at Huddersfield on Good Friday.

The home side got off to the perfect start when Yoann Barbet turned into his own net but QPR levelled just before half-time through Luke Amos.

Harry Toffolo restored the home side's advantage with a powerful header seven minutes into the second half but the game turned when Sam McCallum cleared a shot off his own line before Sam Field equalised seconds later.

Amos headed just wide with five minutes left as the visitors looked most likely to get a late winner.

And Warburton said: "We looked like a good team today and we deserved to win the game.

"It was an awful start to give a goal away like that, but we didn't panic. We spoke about being brave and wanting to play and we saw the players do that.

"We lacked quality in the first half-hour. We got into good wide areas and moved the ball well against a strong opponent.

"We gave another soft goal in the second half and need to be better.

"We didn't panic and looked good at the end. We had good chances and I'm happy with the intensity and belief we played with.

"We had to be on the front foot. We couldn't come here and just try and keep a clean sheet.

"We went 4-2-3-1 and got our footballers on the pitch. We had a strong bench and I was pleased with the quality, the intensity and tempo.

"We looked good for large parts of the game. It was important to put our five-game losing run to an end. We have got quality players and we saw that.

"In general we showed togetherness and unity. They are together with what they want to achieve. Unfortunately we didn't get the three points."

It leaves QPR down in 12th place, five points off the play-off spots, ahead of a home date with Wayne Rooney's relegation-threatened Derby County on Bank Holiday Monday (3pm).