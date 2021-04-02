Warburton praises QPR, but wanted wider margin of victory

Published: 6:52 PM April 2, 2021

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton issues instructions on the touchline during the Sky Bet Championship match against Coventry at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium - Credit: PA

QPR manager Mark Warburton praised his players following their 3-0 win over Coventry but felt they could have won by an even greater margin.

Chris Willock opened the scoring in only the second minute, with a Michael Rose own goal doubling their advantage midway through the first half as they dominated.

Ilias Chair had three good opportunities before eventually getting on the scoresheet on 68 minutes and Warburton said: "We were good for long periods and particularly in the first half-an-hour we moved the ball well against a good team.

"We played with real purpose. The only criticism is that we've got to be more ruthless in front of goal.

"You're two up against a good team but you should really be out of sight by half-time. We've got to recognise that. We had big chances and need to finish them off.

You may also want to watch:

"Ilias had three one-on-ones and they're the moments we've got to take.

"In that first half-an-hour we were very good, but you need to get your rewards when you can and then move on from there.

"But overall it was a very pleasing afternoon's work. We had good headers and crosses coming in and they couldn't get near us.

"I'm really pleased with the squad and the way the players have been working hard."

Coventry manager Mark Robins called for a change of mentality away from home after defeat increased his side's relegation worries.

The Sky Blues are four points clear of third-from-bottom Rotherham, who have three games in hand and a superior goal difference.

Coventry have picked up just 11 points on the road this season and that poor away form is not helping their cause as they battle to stay in the Sky Bet Championship.

Robins said: "At home we've played some really good stuff. It's just the away stuff we've got to look at. We've got to do something different to try and get wins.

"It needs a change of mindset. The belief has got to come from within, because we are capable of winning games away from home.

"Something has got to change away from home - the mentality. We've got to look at that and keep working. It's about standing up and being counted. Nothing in life is given to you.

"We were on the back foot from the second minute. We weren't aggressive enough right from the start. We stood off them too much and allowed them to get a foothold in the game.

"Away from home we have a habit of backing off and not dealing with situations.

"Eight games left and we've got to start picking up points now. We're looking for leaders. They players know it wasn't good enough today. We were tentative and that has cost us in the end."