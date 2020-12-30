QPR looking to build on Norwich draw at Luton Town

Published: 7:59 AM December 30, 2020

Norwich City's Emi Buendia (centre) in action with Queens Park Rangers' Ilias Chair (left) and Niko Hamalainen during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to build on their mid-week fortunes when they make the trip away to Luton Town this weekend.

The R’s will make the trip to Kenilworth Road on Saturday on the back of a 1-1 draw away to league leaders Norwich City as they look to start turning their fortunes around and climbing up the league table after a slow start to the 2020/21 season.

They still desperately need points as they sit 19th in the Championship with just four wins from 22 matches played with nine defeats and nine draws along the way.

Although Rangers manager Mark Warburton was delighted with the draw away to Norwich, even though Osayi-Samuel missed a glorious chance to win it in stoppage time when he scooped an Albert Adomah cross over the bar from point-blank range.

Norwich City's Teemu Pukki scores his side's first goal of the game from the penalty spot during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. - Credit: PA

He said: "I thought the lads put in a terrific effort over the full 90 minutes and fully deserved to come away with a point.

"Yes, it could have been all three but I am not going to criticise Bright. He did well to get in the right position to get on the end of the cross and nine times out of 10 he would put it in, probably more than that. But these things happen and we will take the draw and move on.

"We were up against a side with a lot of good players and stuck to our game plan, defending well and creating one or two chances ourselves.

"I was disappointed with their penalty because they had been shouting for them all game, making a lot of noise in an empty stadium, and finally the referee has fallen for it.

"It seems the louder you shout the more you get with the fans not here and that is disappointing."

Teemu Pukki put City ahead from the spot in the 75th minute when Dominic Ball brought down Todd Cantwell but Bright Osayi-Samuel followed suit nine minutes later after being fouled by Christoph Zimmermann to restore parity and spoil the leaders' evening.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke said: "Overall the feeling is one of disappointment because this was a game we deserved to win.”