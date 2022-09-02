New boy looking forward to working with QPR boss Beale again

Tim Iroegbunam says he is looking forward to working with QPR boss Mick Beale once again after joining on loan from Aston Villa.

The 19-year-old midfielder agreed a season-long move on transfer deadline day, having made his Premier League debut as a substitute for Villa against Brighton last season.

Beale was part of the coaching staff at the time, before moving to Loftus Road for his first managerial role, and Iroegbunam told the club website: "I'm feeling excited. I can't wait to get started and I'm ready to bring all I can to the team.

"I knew QPR would be a good team to come to because I was with the gaffer last season and I know he likes to play football. That attracted me.

"We got on well last season and I'm looking forward to rebuilding that again."

Iroegbunam revealed how he likes to press and win the ball back for his side and is willing to help the Championship club however he can.

He added: "I probably like defending more than attacking. I would rather stop a goal than score one, I have always been like that.

"I like the thrill of making a sliding tackle, winning the ball, and getting back up – it makes me feel good.

"I want to help the team do as well as we can."

Beale explained how Iroegbunam had been a target for some time and was delighted to finally get a deal done for the promising teenager.

And he is hoping that, once settled into his new surroundings, he can have a big impact on QPR's campaign.

“I am delighted to have Tim. He is a player I worked with for six months and he really excited me," said Beale.

“We have been chasing him all summer and have had to be really patient but I want to thank Steven Gerrard and his staff, Johann Lange (Aston Villa sporting director) and Christian Purslow (Aston Villa chief executive) for allowing us to have Tim because I know they have got really high hopes for him.

"He trained with the Aston Vila first team every day and is a really composed midfielder. He offers flexibility in terms of being able to play as an 8 or a 6.

"He has athleticism, he regains the ball, he is calm in possession, progressive in his passing; he has everything the modern player needs.

"Now it is just about gaining experience. I think he is ready to be in and around a Premier League squad like he has been at Aston Villa so I am excited to have him here at QPR in the Championship. Once he settles, he can be a huge asset for us.

"For any player that joins the club, we need to allow them time to get around their team-mates, allow them to feel themselves in our environment.

"That is our job, to make him feel comfortable in our environment because as soon as we do he is going to play very well.

"I have got high hopes for him but they are just words. We have to give him the platform to play but he has got to earn that in his training and he has got to earn the respect of his team-mates.

"Once he does, I think he will do very well for us."