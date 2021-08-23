QPR launch B team much to the delight of boss Mark Warburton

Published: 2:57 PM August 23, 2021

QPR have formally launched a B team for the 2021/22 season in an effort to increase the number of players making the transition from their academy to first team.

The B team will play at Wealdstone’s Grosvenor Vale stadium and take part in a bespoke games programme against a range of EFL, non-league and European clubs, as well as other B teams.

The initiative is an attempt to “expedite the pathway of academy players to the first team and to provide competitive experiences for first-team players who are in need of match minutes”.

Manager Mark Warburton is pleased about the decision as it allows them to see how far away the youngsters are from first-team football while it also allows fringe first-team players the opportunity to get more game time.

“It’s giving them an opportunity to play, you want good quality games, that’s the key. You want good quality whereby if some of the first-team boys on the fringe. For example the boys that don’t play on a Saturday can get some good minutes then great.

“They have to be good quality games to really challenge these players, that’s really important for us, and for the younger ones coming through.

“They’ve got to show their potential and show that they are good enough to make an impact at first-team level. Once they leave that academy arena and come into the first-team arena there is no guaranteed minutes.

“If you want to play in midfield, you’ve got to be better than Stefan Johansen, Sam Field, Andre Dozzell, Luke Amos, and Dom Ball etc.

“That’s the arena. It’s about getting that mindset right of making that step up. There is no given for any player.”

The club will continue to participate in the U23 Professional Development League and have also entered the Premier League U23 Cup.

The flexible fixture programme will be organised to complement the first-team schedule and further details are set to be revealed in the coming weeks.