Warburton: QPR lacked quality in final third

Published: 6:53 PM December 19, 2020

QPR boss Mark Warburton pinpointed a lack of quality going forward as a key factor in their 1-1 draw at Wycombe.

Jason McCarthy's own goal handed Warburton's men a 29th-minute lead, but they could not hold on as Anis Mehmeti's first senior goal two minutes from time rescued the hosts at Adams Park.

Rob Dickie went close before the opening goal and Yoann Barbet's header was well saved in the second half as Rangers looked to stretch their advantage before being hit by a late sucker punch.

Warburton's men have now gone seven matches without a win and the manager said: "You know what type of game you're going to get (at Wycombe).

"They're very good at what they do, they're very direct, they get the ball forward and they're very hard to beat here.

"We got the goal and we got our noses in front. We dealt with the onslaught fairly well and to give away a goal of that nature is more than frustrating.

"We showed a lack of quality in that final third and we've got to be better.

"I just wanted the players to keep the football. They can't score if we've got the ball. We had enough of the ball in the second half and we were in good areas. You hope for a scrappy 1-0 but that late goal really hurts us."

The R's remain 19th, four points clear of the bottom three, while Wycombe are four points from safety going into the hectic festive programme.

Wycombe's Gareth Ainsworth are winless in 10 matches and slipped to the bottom despite their point.

But a bullish Ainsworth backs his side to remain a Championship outfit beyond this season, saying: "We are going to stay in this league. There's going to be five or six teams all smashing it up at the bottom of the league.

"We've got to finish above three teams and that's what we're going to do.

"I thought we created enough to win the game and just couldn't stick one in. We actually stuck one in for them which was disappointing.

"But we're not on the end of a 4-0 or 5-0 as we were earlier in the season. Now we're hugely competitive and I felt we could've nicked it at the end.

"We were definitely the more aggressive team in the second half and we could have gone on to win."