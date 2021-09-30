QPR launches bond to kick start new training ground project

Published: 10:00 AM September 30, 2021

General view of the stadium ahead of the Carabao Cup third round match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday September 21, 2021. - Credit: PA

QPR is offering supporters and retail investors the chance to invest in the club’s new £20m Heston training ground, which will provide state-of-the-art facilities for all its players, from first team to academy, at a single site.

The purpose-built training ground is at the heart of the Board’s strategy to nurture home-grown talent and its long-term commitment to making the club self-sustainable.

The new training ground will be the culmination of a long-held vision to bring together players of all levels, in a renewal of the footballing fundamentals at QPR.

The project will be part financed by a QPR Bond, funding the recently acquired Heston Sports Ground development, which was granted planning permission in September 2021.

Issuing the bond is the latest step in a two-year project, with the new facilities due to open during the 2022-23 season.

You may also want to watch:

Supporters and other investors are being given an opportunity to invest in the project, alongside the Club’s principal shareholders.

The bond will be available through Tifosy Capital and Advisory, (www.tifosy.com/qpr) the leading sports advisory and capital solutions firm.

Investors can pre-register from Thursday, September 30, for priority access to invest, with the offer due to close no later than November, 12.

The bond, issued by QPR Holdings Ltd, will pay 5 per cent gross interest annually, with an additional 3% gross in club credit redeemable on tickets and merchandise, and investors will be paid a one-off 25% bonus if the club is promoted to the Premier League during the lifetime of the five-year bond.

The minimum subscription is £500 with no upper limit. UK taxpayers will be able to invest in the bond through an Innovative Finance ISA to receive tax-free returns and investors will be able to trade their bonds through the Tifosy Exchange.

The new training ground will include seven specially constructed pitches for the First Team and Academy, and will enable the Club to compete more effectively on the pitch, helping to attract and develop the best upcoming talent.

Players will also have use of a performance gym, rehabilitation facilities, dining and recreation areas, classrooms and a performance analysis suite.

The new purpose-built site will help the club continue its remarkable record of developing young players.

Twenty academy-developed players have played for the first team in the last seven years, including fan-favourite Ilias Chair, QPR’s current number ten.

Club chairman Amit Bhatia said: “As a board, we have a clear vision for QPR: to deliver competitive and entertaining football while ensuring the club becomes self-sustainable.

"The new training ground is designed to underpin a renewal of the footballing fundamentals at QPR, to enable the club to compete more effectively on the pitch and to help attract and develop the best talent.

"Once developed, it will offer cutting-edge facilities for QPR players of all levels – a key aim of this project is to accelerate the development of young talent.

“Supporter involvement and participation have always been at the core of QPR’s values.

"As a board, we are fully behind this offer and believe that the QPR Bond can play a crucial role in further strengthening the connection between QPR and its passionate fans, and in bringing new investors and fans to the club.”

A similar bond was launched by Norwich City in March 2018, also through Tifosy, raising £5m to build a new academy, which opened in August 2019. More than 700 supporters and investors registered for the five-year bond, qualifying for a 25% bonus when the Club was promoted in 2019.

The QPR Bond is an unsecured investment and prospective investors will be advised at every stage of the process of the potential risks to their capital.