QPR goalkeeper Liam Kelly joins Motherwell on loan

Published: 4:40 PM January 6, 2021

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly has joined Motherwell on loan after falling out of favour in recent times.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper will remain with the Steelmen for the rest of the 2020/21 season.

Kelly joined the R’s from Livingston in the summer of 2019. To date, he has made 22 appearances for QPR in all competitions.

Motherwell are currently 11th in the Scottish Premiership and Kelly could make his debut this weekend when they visit St Mirren.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity Motherwell have offered me,” said the goalkeeper.

“My objective is to play games. I know there’s strong competition here and I will have to earn my place.

“I’m ready and available when called upon. We’ve got a good squad and need to start picking up results.”