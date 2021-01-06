News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Sport

QPR goalkeeper Liam Kelly joins Motherwell on loan

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 4:40 PM January 6, 2021   
File photo dated 28-10-2019 of Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly.

File photo dated 28-10-2019 of Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly. - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Liam Kelly has joined Motherwell on loan after falling out of favour in recent times.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper will remain with the Steelmen for the rest of the 2020/21 season.

Kelly joined the R’s from Livingston in the summer of 2019. To date, he has made 22 appearances for QPR in all competitions.

Motherwell are currently 11th in the Scottish Premiership and Kelly could make his debut this weekend when they visit St Mirren.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity Motherwell have offered me,” said the goalkeeper.

You may also want to watch:

“My objective is to play games. I know there’s strong competition here and I will have to earn my place.

“I’m ready and available when called upon. We’ve got a good squad and need to start picking up results.”

Most Read

  1. 1 'Distress' as eggs thrown at ambulances in Neasden
  2. 2 Woman dies after she was found collapsed in Barham Park
  3. 3 St John's Wood man jailed for 12 years for shooting dead love rival
  1. 4 Brent's police chief calls for public support as video on use of force is released
  2. 5 QPR eager to cause FA Cup upset against Fulham
  3. 6 Amazon's Wembley station rolls out fleet of 100 electric delivery vans
  4. 7 Funeral director calls for more government support for sector
  5. 8 Brent councillor calls for reinstatement of surprise property raids
  6. 9 Teenager is third convicted after fatal stabbing in Brent
  7. 10 Neighbours appeal controversial casino license in Harlesden
Queens Park Rangers

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New Year's Honours: Former head and maritime officer among award winners

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon

Northwick Park Hospital

Northwick Park experiencing 'extremely high admission rates' for Covid-19

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon

Education News

Thousands of Brent primary pupils to see delayed return to school due to...

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

New Brent centres provide Covid testing for all residents

Clara Murray

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus