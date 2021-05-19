QPR goalkeeper Joe Lumley joins Middlesbrough
Joe Lumley has joined Middlesbrough in a permanent switch, agreeing a two-year contract at the Riverside Stadium.
The 26-year-old goalkeeper turned down an offer from QPR and was keen on the move as he seeks regular first-team football.
Lumley joined QPR when he was 16 years old and successfully came through the ranks.
During his time with the R’s, Lumley enjoyed loan spells with Accrington, Morecambe, Stevenage, Bristol Rovers, Blackpool and Gillingham which aided his development before he became No.1 at QPR.
He spent a period on loan at Doncaster during the 2020/21 campaign.
Lumley made his debut for the R’s at Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup in January 2016, aged 20. In total, he represented the R’s on 84 occasions in all competitions.
