QPR winless in 10 as Fulham knock them out of the FA Cup

Published: 5:39 PM January 9, 2021

Fulham's Neeskens Kebano scores his side's second goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers crashed out of the FA Cup as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Premier League side Fulham in extra-time.

Goals from substitutes Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Neeskens Kebano sealed the progress of Scott Parker's men at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium while the R's are now winless in 10 games.

The R’s made just one change to the side for the FA Cup clash with Macauley Bonne coming in to replace Niko Hamalainen who dropped to the bench while their opponents made seven changes.

Forward Bonne had the first chance of the tie as he directed a header from six yards out just over the crossbar from a corner in the second minute of the match.

Attacking midfielder Ilias Chair then rode a challenge to stride forward with the ball where he unleashed a shot from 25-yards out but his effort was held by Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak before the visitors Ivan Cavaleiro then curled a shot over the crossbar.

In the 20th minute Fulham almost found the opener as R’s Seny Dieng had his clearance blocked and it ended up at the feet of left wing-back Joe Bryan who then tried to lob the shot-stopper from 40 yards and went an inch wide of the post.

Fulham's Ruben Loftus-Cheek battles for the ball with Queens Park Rangers' Rob Dickie and Yoann Barbet during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Six minutes later Joe Bryan was picked out by Ruben Loftus-Cheek down the left flank, he cut inside played a one-two with Ivan Cavaleiro, before laying the ball off to Josh Onomah who fired just wide of the target.

Fulham continued to ramp the pressure on the hosts as Aleksandar Mitrovic was played through on goal by Josh Onomah but defender Yoann Barbet raced back to block his effort and put it behind.

Queens Park Rangers' Bright Osayi-Samuel and Fulham's Kenny Tete battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

The hosts Lyndon Dykes pulled back to set up Bright Osayi-Samuel who raced in and put his laces through the ball but his fierce drive was repelled by Rodak as half-time approached.

Early in the second-half, Fulham dominated possession, but it was Mark Warburton’s men with the first chance as a Todd Kane cross into the box deflected into the path of former Leyton Orient striker Bonne.

Fulham's Ola Aina and Queens Park Rangers' Macauley Bonne (right) battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

The 25-year-old wrapped his right-foot around the ball but sent his shot over the crossbar in the 54th minute.

Fulham then had a great chance after some pressure from QPR as the ball broke with Ivan Cavaleiro leading the charge, but the attacker opted to cut back, and couldn’t pull the trigger although he did find Mitrovic off to his right who drilled a shot towards the bottom left corner which was blocked and cleared off the line by Barbet.

Bonne then went close once again as he beat the Fulham defender to a Geoff Cameron cross but was denied by Rodak.

In the 73rd minute Lyndon Dykes was sent through on goal, he waited for the ball to settle, and drilled a shot over the crossbar as R’s continued to go close.

Fulham's Josh Onomah and Queens Park Rangers' Tom Carroll (right) battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

The two sides both threatened but neither had the clinical touch as they played out a goalless draw which forced extra-time.

Both sides continued to cancel each other out in extra-time until the 10 minute mark when Bobby De Cordova-Reid headed a cross just inches wide.

The 27-year-old Jamaican made no mistake with his next attempt as he drove the ball into the bottom right corner to break the deadlock following a nice one-two with Serbian international Mitrovic four minutes later.

Fulham's Bobby Decordova-Reid celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

The visitors then doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time in extra-time as substitute Neeskens Kebano lashed the ball home into the roof of the net.

The second-half of extra-time saw Fulham very much move the ball around the park to see out the game although QPR substitutes Faysal Bettache and George Thomas did unleash efforts from distance but they failed to trouble Rodak.

Queens Park Rangers: Dieng, Kane, Dickie, Cameron (Masterson 90), Barbet, Ball, Carroll (Bettache 82), Chair (Thomas 82), Osayi-Samuel (Hamalainen 90), Dykes, Bonne (Kelman 74).

Unused subs: Barnes, Willock, Adomah.

Fulham: Rodak, Tete (Odoi 90), Aina, Ream, Kongolo (Hector 69), Bryan, Reid (Kebano 78), Loftus-Cheek (Robinson 90), Onomah, Cavaleiro (De Cordova-Reid 69), Mitrovic.

Unused subs: Ramirez, Adarabioyo, Carvalho, Jasper.