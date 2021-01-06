QPR eager to cause FA Cup upset against Fulham

Published: 10:00 AM January 6, 2021

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton gives instructions from the dug out during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers will turn their attentions to the FA Cup when they attempt to cause an upset against Premier League side Fulham.

The R’s will welcome Scott Parker’s men to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday as both sides head into the clash on the back of a break from action.

Mark Warburton’s men had their fixture away to Luton Town postponed due to their opponents informing the EFL that they would be unable to fulfil the fixture following several positive COVID-19 tests and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate.

Fulham have however had their own issues with players testing positive which forced them to postpone matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley.

In other news, the transfer window is now open, and QPR may look to strengthen their squad as they look to avoid the drop in the Championship.

You may also want to watch:

The R’s have already re-called goalkeeper Dillon Barnes from his loan spell at Hibernian.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper initially joined the Scottish Premier League side on a season-long loan in September.

Barnes made a total of eight appearances during his four months at Easter Road, with four of those outings coming in the Betfred Cup.