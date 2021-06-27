QPR forward Bonne joins Ipswich Town on season-long loan deal
- Credit: PA
QPR striker Macauley Bonne has joined Ipswich Town on loan after finding regular first-team action hard to come by.
The 25-year-old striker, who came through the youth system at Portman Road, has joined the League One side on a season-long loan.
Bonne signed for QPR last October, joining from Charlton Athletic.
He made nine starts and a further 26 appearances from the bench in all competitions for the R’s during 2020/21, scoring three goals.
Ipswich-born Macauley was part of the Town Academy up until U14 level, when, after a brief spell at Norwich, he joined Colchester.
He went on to make his professional debut for the U's in October 2013 and was there until 2017, when he completed a switch to Leyton Orient. In his two seasons at Orient he scored 45 goals in 90 League games - form that earned him a move to Charlton.
He continued his impressive goal return with 11 goals in 36 League games in the Championship before heading to QPR in October 2020 and marked his debut with a goal against Sheffield Wednesday.
The Zimbabwe international, who has made 35 appearances at Loftus Road, is now relishing the chance to put on the first-team shirt of his hometown club.
“It’s been 12 years since I left here when I was a kid and it’s great to be back,” Macauley told iFollow Ipswich.
“I’m a Town fan and as soon as I heard about the opportunity to come back here and play for the first-team, the team that I essentially love, it was a no-brainer. I can’t wait to get going now.
“Paul Cook is a character. He’s been dying to get it over the line. He seems like a guy I really want to work with and do well under, and it seems like he wants the same for me so that’s all I can ask for.”