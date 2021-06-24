News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
EFL fixtures release: QPR kick off at home to London rivals Millwall

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:07 AM June 24, 2021   
Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton shouts instructions during the Sky Bet Championship match against Luton at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium - Credit: PA

QPR will kick off the 2021/22 Sky Bet Championship season by hosting a cross-capital clash against Millwall at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Mark Warburton and his R’s side will face Gary Rowett’s Lions on Saturday, August 7, before travelling to newly-promoted Hull City seven days later.

Rangers’ first west London derby of the campaign will see us make the short trip to relegated Fulham on Saturday, October 16.

The return fixture in W12 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 2 2022.

Heading into the festive period, the Super Hoops will welcome Swansea City on Saturday, December 18.

The R's then take on AFC Bournemouth (home) on Boxing Day, Bristol City (away) on Wednesday, December 29 and Birmingham City (away) for our first fixture of the New Year on Saturday, January 1.

Easter will see the R’s do battle with Huddersfield Town (away) on Good Friday, 15th April, three days before facing Derby County at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Monday, April 18.

The campaign will conclude with a trip to Swansea City on Saturday, May 7.

