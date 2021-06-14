Euro 2020: Dykes loses opener as Niko Hamalainen seals win with Finland
- Credit: PA
QPR striker Lyndon Dykes played for 79 minutes as Scotland were beaten by the Czech Republic in their opening fixture of Euro 2020.
Dykes went close to opening the scoring in the first half, but it was the visitors who took all three points at Hampden Park thanks to Patrik Schnik’s double – the Bayer Leverkusen man finding the net on 42 and 52 minutes to spell a 2-0 defeat for Steve Clarke’s Tartan Army.
Now Dykes and co will aim to respond in their second Group D fixture against England on Friday evening, kick-off 8pm.
It was a winning start to Euro 2020 for QPR’s Niko Hamalainen on a traumatic Saturday evening.
Hamalainen was an unused substitute in Copenhagen, where Finland’s historic 1-0 victory was overshadowed by the collapse of Denmark’s Christian Eriksen.
The game was suspended shortly before half-time after the Inter Milan midfielder fell to the ground and received emergency treatment on the field.
After news that Eriksen had stabilised in hospital, the match eventually resumed and Finland – competing at their first-ever major tournament – made the breakthrough courtesy of Joel Pohjanpalo’s header on the hour mark.
Denmark were given the chance to level from the spot, but Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s penalty was saved by Lukas Hradecky.