We deserve a lot of credit says QPR boss Warburton

Published: 1:56 PM March 7, 2021

Mark Warburton believes Queens Park Rangers “deserve a lot of credit” for their upturn in fortunes following their return to winning ways at Bristol City on Saturday.

Since a 2-0 victory at Luton Town in January, QPR have picked up 22 points from their last 33 available, including four wins and one draw from their last six on the road, to move up the Championship table and pull away from relegation zone.

“I’m really pleased, because we have had a lot of turnover of players the last two years, 15 in the first window, the first games of the club again we have had to lose players,” said Warburton.

“We lost Nahki to Bristol City, Eberechi Eze (to Crystal Palace), Jordan Hugill to Norwich. We're losing big players and 50-odd goals out of the team, so it’s a real turnaround and the boys deserve a lot of credit for the way they have adapted.

“We’ve had some really good performances and we didn’t win for 10 games. Bristol, Brentford away we were outstanding, but we didn’t get anything out of the games. The margins are so fine then we go and beat Brentford, Bournemouth, Blackburn, Watford there’s the margin of the Championship.

"It’s why the division is what it is, why it’s so exciting for the neutral and why I’ve got no hair left basically."

Warburton also confirmed Geoff Cameron missed the game with the Robins because of a small knock but could otentially return against Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday.

Charlie Austin reached a century of appearances over the course of two spells with the club during the victory at Ashton Gate and Warburton praised his commitment to the side since returning to QPR on loan from West Bromwich Albion in January.

“At 36 years of age he’s played a lot of football, far more than expected and he’s done a great job for us,” added Warburton on Cameron.

“Charlie Austin, he’s a proven goalscorer with five goals for us. We’ve got to look after them because it’s the last 15 minutes of the game and the fatigue kicks in that they are most exposed to injury, so we’ve got to try and be sensible best we can.

“Being 2-0 up allows you do that. If it was the other way round you’ve got to go chasing the game. Charlie loves the club, I’m not saying that loosely, he loves the club. He has a real affection for the club, affiliation with the fan base, who love seeing him back and he is scoring goals.

“Our job is to give him the situation, opportunity to score goals in our style of play and at the end of the season let’s see where it takes us.”

The injury to Cameron paved the way for Jordy de Wijs to make his debut after signing on loan from Hull City and Warburton was delighted with his role in the victory over City.

He said: “I was really pleased, because up against Diédhiou, it’s a tough physical challenge. You saw him shift between Rob and across our three central defenders but they all stood up to him.

“Our wing-backs were excellent getting forward and delivering and posing that threat. The best form of defence is attack sometimes and the wing-backs really pushed forward.

“I’m pleased with Jordy, Sam Field, Chrissy Wilcock. Osman Kakay came on and he hasn’t played for a few weeks. He’s a top young player and did a really good job for us.

"Dom Ball, who was rested today, came on, did a good job. So, it’s pleasing, it’s all about the squad.

“There’s a lot of points to still play for, we’ve played 33, some teams have played 35, 36, we’ve got a chance to be strong here but it’s one game at a time.”