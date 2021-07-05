'It’s my favourite place': QPR star Osman Kakay ready for action

Published: 3:30 PM July 5, 2021

QPR defender Osman Kakay was all smiles as the R’s returned to pre-season training this week.

After what was a summer of celebration for Kakay personally, courtesy of his native Sierra Leone’s qualification for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, the R’s full-back is now fully focused on building on what was a successful 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign for Rangers.

Speaking after the first full week of a gruelling summer training schedule, the 23-year-old admitted that he just loves being back in west London.

“It’s great to be back, it’s my favourite place," he said.

“The summer was fantastic, it’s always great to go away with the national team and obviously what we achieved was an amazing feeling and I am very proud.

“It was an extra boost after what was a very good season for me here, so it was nice to achieve some history.

“But my attention is now on QPR and what we can achieve this season.”

Mark Warburton’s side returned to Harlington this week, with initial testing being followed up by dreaded Bronco runs, as well as more fitness work.

Kakay admits it’s been tough but knows that the hard work will all be worth it once the new campaign begins.

“Yeah it’s been tough, the typical Bronco runs are always hard, but the work we have been putting in so far will only help us.

“We are looking good, and we can’t wait to get going now.

“I just want to push on from last season, I want to play as many games as possible, have a big impact on the team and hopefully we can finish as high up in the table as possible.

“The main objective now is for us to finish higher than we did last season - we had a good campaign so we have to build on that and if we maintain our strong mentality, then our performances on the pitch will show that we are a tough side to face.

“Obviously last season I played a lot of games, but it wasn’t the same without the fans here. Hopefully this year I will be given the chance to play in front of them and give them something to shout about.”