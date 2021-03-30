QPR defender Dickie wants to finish the season strongly

Published: 10:00 AM March 30, 2021

Reading's Ovie Ejaria (left) and Queens Park Rangers' Rob Dickie battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Madejski Stadium, Reading. Picture date: Saturday March 20, 2021. - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers defender Rob Dickie is enjoying a much-needed break, with Rangers’ next game not coming until April 2, thanks to the international break.

The former Oxford United man is keen for the QPR squad to hit the ground running as soon as the Super Hoops are back in action against Coventry City in W12.

Rangers’ draw at Reading concluded a hugely-congested fixture schedule which has seen Mark Warburton’s side pick up nine wins from the last 15 games.

This form has coincided with the January arrivals of Charlie Austin, Stefan Johansen, Sam Field and Jordy de Wijs - and Dickie was quick to highlight the impact they have had.

“The consistency and impressive form since January has been great," he told www.qpr.co.uk.

“Earlier in the campaign we just lacked that cutting edge and ruthlessness in both boxes, but the arrival of some really experienced players has really helped us.

"The new signings have made a big difference, however added to that, the lads have stepped up massively as a result.

“I think we initially needed that run of three, four or five games or so in January to give us a lot of confidence and belief and since then we haven’t really looked back, our form has seemed to have turned and we want that to continue.

“We are showing our potential now, we have a really good squad here. We want to push on and finish the season as high as possible.

“Since January we have averaged around two points per game which is promotion form, really, so if we are able to keep this momentum going - especially into next season - then why can’t we go again next year and really do well?"

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton (centre) celebrates with players after the final whistle during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Wednesday March 17, 2021. - Credit: PA

Rangers can now take advantage of a much-needed break, with the international fixtures creating a pause in what has been a gruelling 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship fixture list.

“I love games coming thick and fast, but like most the lads I feel like we needed this break," Dickie said.

“I have learned so much this year, playing week in, week out in the Championship has brought my game on a lot. However, we must take advantage of this break and come back strong for the final month of the season.

“We have nine games left and we want to finish as high up the table as we can.”

He added: “It can be easy for clubs to come back from this international break and sort of float through to the end of the season, but for personal pride or whatever, you want to finish the season strong and take some positive momentum into next year.”