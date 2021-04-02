QPR enjoy Good Friday win over Coventry

Published: 5:11 PM April 2, 2021

Queens Park Rangers' Chris Willock celebrates scoring their first goal against Coventry in the Sky Bet Championship at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium - Credit: PA

QPR enjoyed a Good Friday win over struggling Coventry to keep their own faint play-off hopes alive at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Mark Warburton's West London outfit recorded their fourth win in six outings in the Sky Bet Championship, after racing into an early lead, while the Sky Blues remain in trouble towards the other end of the table.

Chris Willock put Rangers ahead after just 75 seconds and there was no way back for the visitors after Michael Rose's own goal midway through the first half.

The lively Ilias Chair sealed their fate by scoring after 68 minutes - his eighth goal of the season - and Coventry, with one win in seven matches, are just four points clear of third-from-bottom Rotherham, who have three games in hand and a much better goal difference.

The visitors were second best throughout after making the worst possible start but the opening goal was nicely worked by QPR, with Lee Wallace collecting Chair's reverse pass and crossing for Willock to head in off the post.

Rangers totally dominated the game and would have doubled their lead sooner but for Marko Marosi.

The Slovakian goalkeeper kept out Charlie Austin's header from Osman Kakay's cross and Rob Dickie's header from Chair's corner.

Marosi was called into action again when Austin's clever flick set up Chair, whose shot from a tight angle was saved.

However, Marosi could do nothing when Rose attempted to clear Chair's 22nd-minute corner at the near post but headed the ball into the far corner of his own net.

Marosi twice denied Chair again either side of half-time, first after Rose gave the ball away, and later following a fine pass through to the Rangers playmaker from Stefan Johansen.

But when Chair eventually got the goal he deserved, it came courtesy of a fumble by Marosi at his near post.

Again Johansen was the provider and this time Chair darted into the penalty area before trying his luck with a right-footed shot that Marosi allowed to squirm past him.

Coventry were all over the place defensively at times and carried very little threat going forward, even though their opponents eased up after the interval.

It was certainly an afternoon to forget for Rose, whose misery was compounded when he limped off with an injury midway through the second half.

Victory left 12th-placed QPR nine points off the play-off places with eight games to go, with a trip to Nottingham Forest up next on Monday.

QPR: Lumley, Dickie, Cameron, Barbet, Kakay, Field, Johansen (Ball 83), Wallace (Kelman 83), Willock (Thomas 66), Chair (Adomah 75), Austin (Dykes 66).

Unused subs: Kane, Bonne, Dieng, Bettache.

Referee: Jeremy Simpson.