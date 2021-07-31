QPR complete the signing of Moses Odubajo

Published: 8:11 AM July 31, 2021

Queens Park Rangers' Moses Odubajo (left) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the pre-season friendly match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday July 24, 2021. - Credit: PA

Right-back Moses Odubajo has joined QPR, putting pen to paper on a one-year deal.

The club also has a further year’s option on the 28-year-old.

Odubajo, out of contract after leaving Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season, has been training with QPR during pre-season and impressed during that time.

The wingback, who played under R’s boss Mark Warburton previously with Brentford, is looking forward to life in W12, telling www.qpr.co.uk: “I have got to know the lads really well and it’s a manager who I have played with before, so the move just felt right.

“The manager knows what I can do and he knows what I am capable of.”

Odubajo joined Hull in 2015/16 and was a regular as they won promotion to the Premier League via the playoffs. Ahead of his debut season in the top flight, Odubajo suffered a serious knee injury which resulted in him missing two years of football.

You may also want to watch:

He has since recovered and featured for Brentford and Sheffield Wednesday over the past three years prior to this move.

Now he is determined to get back to his very best wearing the blue and white hoops.

“I said to myself over the summer that this was the year that I wanted to get back out there and do the things I know I can do, week in week out,” Odubajo explained.

“I have been given the chance here by a manager I know really well to join a good team and hopefully add some quality.”

Odubajo is grateful to Warburton for the confidence he has shown in him, adding: “It was nice to hear the manager show belief in a player who has had injuries – it is a tough road so to get the opportunity to train with the lads has been good, both mentally and physically, for me.

“I have moved on from those injuries now and the body is feeling the best it has ever felt. I am just looking forward to getting back to enjoying this beautiful game we call football!”

Odubajo certainly did that with a 25-yard strike in our 4-2 pre-season win against Manchester United, and he reflected: “That was the icing on the cake!

“It was perfect in terms of our performance and it is always nice to win against one of the game’s giants. On a personal note, I couldn’t have asked for more.

“Now I can’t wait to get started.”

R’s boss Warburton said: “I am delighted with this signing.

“He had to prove his fitness after a tough time with injuries but everyone saw against Manchester United the quality he possesses.

“Physically he has pace and power, technically he is comfortable on the football, and tactically he understands how he can use those attributes to impact on the game.

“He is an outstanding footballer and a very good addition for QPR.”