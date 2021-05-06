QPR captain Geoff Cameron to depart

Published: 11:01 AM May 6, 2021

Watford's Ismaila Sarr and Queens Park Rangers' Geoff Cameron (right) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Vicarage Road, Watford. Picture date: Monday February 1, 2021. - Credit: PA

QPR club captain Geoff Cameron is to leave the club following the conclusion of the 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign on Saturday.

The 35-year-old former USA international initially joined the R’s on loan from Stoke City in August 2018 and has gone on to make 90 appearances for us in all competitions, scoring two goals.

Geoff will return to his native America this summer and, speaking ahead of this weekend’s season finale versus Luton Town in W12, told www.qpr.co.uk: “It’s been an absolute privilege to both captain and play for QPR.

“I also played for Stoke in the Premier League, another club with a rich history, so to go on and represent QPR has been fantastic. There have been ups and downs, but I have really enjoyed my time at the club.

“I have tried to represent the club in the best way possible, both on and off the field. I have tried to set an example for the young guys and give them as much knowledge as I could.

Nottingham Forest's Luke Freeman and Queens Park Rangers' Geoff Cameron during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

“There comes a time when you have to do the best for your family, and the future ahead of me, but I’ll always be a QPR fan. It’s a club I’ll forever hold close to my heart because it also allowed me to continue to call England my other home, being a dual citizen.

You may also want to watch:

“This ends a dream of mine in playing in two of the top leagues in the world, but it’s also a dream of mine to keep playing and it’s a pleasure to finish my time here in England at such a prestigious club in QPR.”

Cameron continued: “I think there have been great strides made during my time at the club.

“There is a lot more hard work ahead and improvement to be made, but that can be achieved with the mentality now in place at the club. It’s about trying to improve every year now.

“There are some great staff at the club - continuity helps to create an identity and at QPR, there is indeed potential to keep on improving now.

“Exciting times lie ahead with a new training ground on the horizon, and if the mentality now here remains the club will be back where they once were before."

Hoops boss Mark Warburton added: “Geoff has made 34 appearances this season and played a vitally important role both on and off the pitch.

“He has demonstrated the normal hunger and desire to be ready for Saturday’s fixture. It will be his final appearance for the club before returning to the United States.

“I made Geoff club captain at the start of this season and he has embraced such a responsibility and worked tirelessly to help the squad develop and move forward.

“I’m sure everyone will join me in wishing Geoff and his family a very happy and enjoyable experience back in the US – he’s always welcome to visit us at any time.”