We can beat every team says QPR keeper Dieng

Published: 9:00 AM March 8, 2021

Queens Park Rangers can use their recent good run of form to beat every team says goalkeeper Seny Dieng ahead of hosting Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday.

Dieng kept his ninth clean sheet of the season in QPR’s 2-0 victory at Bristol City on Saturday, as goals from Ilias Chair and Rob Dickie secured a fourth win from their last six away matches and first at Ashton Gate since September 2002.

“(It was a) great performance from the boys, we deserved to win, I’m happy with that,” said Dieng.

“We kept the ball really well, we had a lot of chances. Even at 2-0 up we had more chances to go three, four nil up. That’s what we have taken from this game is to be even more ruthless because we could have killed the game.

"We played well. It’s not hard to want it within ourselves because it is not possible going upwards it’s a lot possible still, we just have to keep going, performing and build on this.

“Everybody really put in a shift and performed well.”

Saturday’s win made it 22 points from the last 33 available in the Championship, but 13 of those have come on the road.

Until recently The R’s had gone three months without a win at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, a total of six matches, before they recorded three victories in a row against Blackburn Rovers, Brentford and Bournemouth to end their barren run.

That ended in a 3-1 defeat to Barnsley last Wednesday, but ahead of taking on the Championship’s bottom side, Dieng expects another tough game, which he feels will be 'very physical'.

He added: “With the run that we had, beating good teams just shows us we can beat every team, we don’t have to be shy to go up against nobody.

“The focus is in ourselves, we have to make sure that we are right and we prepare ourselves right.

“Every game we go into we want to win the game and we will see what we can get.

“It’s always of course important and it’s what we are trying to build on and keep the home run positive.

“Unfortunately the last home game we couldn’t, we lost, but going forward hopefully we can get back to winning ways.”