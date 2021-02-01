QPR manager Warburton felt it was a well deserved win at Watford
Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton felt it was ‘well-deserved’ as they nabbed a late 2-1 victory over promotion hopefuls Watford.
Substitute Albert Adomah netted in the 90th minute to seal the three points for the R’s after striker Charlie Austin cancelled out the opener from Hornets captain Troy Deeney at Vicarage Road Stadium.
“I thought It was a strong second-half performance, especially after going down to a penalty, in terms of giving the ball away and the corner which led to the penalty but very similar to at Norwich City away we responded very well,” Warburton said.
“We got the rewards, it was their reaction that was so pleasing we could have sat back and accepted the draw, but we got on the front foot and I thought it was a well-deserved victory.”
Charlie Austin found the back of the net in the 73rd minute as he headed home a Chris Willock cross for his 50th goal in just 93 appearances for the club.
“He enjoys scoring goals Charlie, obviously his relationship with the club is there for all to see, he is very much enjoying being back.
“Disappointed the fans are not here to see it, but he loves scoring goals, it was a great wing play, great delivery on the cross and a tremendous goal.
“As I say it was then the reaction, it’s a tough venue here against a high quality opposition, and we just wanted to make sure we denied them time and space to play then impose ourselves on the game which I felt the players did brilliantly.”
The boss was also delighted to see Adomah get off the mark as he notched his first goal for the club he grew up supporting.
“He’s got the experience and the quality, you don’t play for the teams that he has played for without having that quality and that composure.
“We asked him to play in that unfamiliar central striker role alongside young Charlie Kelman, but he got into the key areas, and he showed his quality.
“Great finish.”