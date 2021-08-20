QPR boss Warburton 'amused' by transfer rumours surrounding Dickie and Dieng

Published: 9:06 AM August 20, 2021

Queens Park Rangers' manager Mark Warburton during the Sky Bet Championship match at the MKM Stadium, Hull. Picture date: Saturday August 14, 2021. - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton ‘amused’ by transfer rumours surrounding his players and dismissing such talk.

The R’s have seen the likes of goalkeeper Seny Dieng and defender Rob Dickie among others linked with a whole host of clubs from the Premier League.

Queens Park Rangers' Rob Dickie celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday August 7, 2021. - Credit: PA

The boss was keen to end those talks but understands why such rumours come around each and every transfer window.

“I’m reading some bizarre stories apparently about my players being close to finalizing deals to Premier League clubs,” Warburton said.

“Apparently six of my players are leaving, Wolves, Leeds, Newcastle United they’re all linked at prices that are quite laughable. You just sit there and read with amusement. I love it when I read in the know journalists who can inform us that.

“I've never read so much bull in my life, but there we go, they make a living out of it. They have to do what they have to do.”

Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng - Credit: PA

Boss Warburton has confirmed he would like QPR he may add to his squad further before the window closes If the right player is available.

The R’s may look to add another option up front to bolster their options as they look to have a good season.

“If the right person comes available, we would move, simple as that. I think that is the right thing to do.

“We scored four against Man Utd, three against Leicester City, and three away to Middlesbrough and three at Hull so for the neutral you would suggest goals aren’t the issue at the moment.

“As you rightly say goals change games and throughout the season being consistent with your ability to notch goals is vitality important.

“If the right player is available, then yes. Young Charlie Kelman is training hard and he is another one that might benefit from the right loan if that’s the right thing to do.

“Right now he’s a very important member of the squad.”