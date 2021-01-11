QPR boss Mark Warburton echoes Steve Bruce and Sean Dyche on Covid-19 'moral responsibility'

Published: 12:04 PM January 11, 2021

Fulham's Ruben Loftus-Cheek battles for the ball with Queens Park Rangers' Rob Dickie and Yoann Barbet during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London.

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warbuton "totally agrees" with Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce and Burnley boss Sean Dyche over their views on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bruce believes it is "morally wrong" for football to continue as coronavirus cases continue to rise and wreak havoc with the fixture list.

Dyche says footballers should be vaccinated in order to redistribute the money spent on testing players back to the NHS.

The Premier League is currently testing players and staff twice a week, with 40 confirmed positive cases in the latest round of results.

“I know Sean very well, financially I don’t know how the numbers stack up, so if they turn around and say by doing that we save this amount of money for the NHS then of course, no one in their right mind would dispute it,” Warburton said.

“I saw Steve Bruce’s comments, 68,000 new infections and you’ve got to fear those numbers are going to keep rising in the next two or three weeks.

Fulham's Ola Aina and Queens Park Rangers' Macauley Bonne (right) battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

“We all love the game of football, we’re all very privileged to be in football and working during these difficult times, but I understand his comments about the moral responsibility.

“I’m not sure when schools are being closed and 13,000 deaths is tragic and we talk about football and someone watching respectively.

“I don’t want to sound like an old profit of doom but I think at some stage the most important thing is killing this virus and we’re playing football still. I think we have a moral responsibility and I totally agree with Steve Bruce.

Fulham's Josh Onomah and Queens Park Rangers' Tom Carroll (right) battle for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

“I also agree with Sean and if it financially stacks then absolutely, we should do anything we can to help the NHS.”

The R’s however continue in their battle to start climbing up the Championship table as they were due to face Luton Town on Tuesday evening before then hosting fellow strugglers Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

They have moved to bring in West Brom striker Charlie Austin on a season-long loan deal to help their chances of pulling away from the relegation zone.

“We’re getting very close, we’ve got more than one that we’re working on, and we’re getting close on those one or two. Hopefully two or three will be behind.

“It’s about the squad, we’re very light in terms of the squad, you saw young guys coming on today (Saturday) as substitutes so the squad is exceptionally light so we need to add some freshness to it and some experience to it as well.”