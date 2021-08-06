QPR boss Warburton feels 'fortunate' to have been given time to improve his squad

Published: 9:32 AM August 6, 2021

File photo dated 08-12-2020 of Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton at the start of the second half during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Den, London. Issue date: Thursday August 5, 2021. - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton knows he is fortunate to be given time to improve his squad and the direction the club is heading in.

Warburton joined the R’s following the 2018/19 season when we finished 19th in the Sky Bet Championship.

In his first season at the helm, he guided the club to 13th and that was followed up with ninth place in 2020/21.

“We’re very fortunate to be in this game full stop, there is only so many managers and positions, and it’s very hard to get a role there is no doubt about that,” the boss said.

“For me it’s a very privileged position to be in, but it allows us to have continuity now, in terms of building the squad and keep moving us forward.

“Time is the one commodity that every manager and coach always begs for and it’s so rarely given so to have that time and to keep our squad together while making what we feel are some good additions allows us to go into the campaign on a optimistic note.”

Continuity is vital in order to enjoy success and the R’s made that his focus this summer in the transfer window by retaining his core players plus adding to that group.

“It would have been very easy to lose one or two, as has been the case before, and it would have been very easy to see contracts run out and again lose players.

“In the first year I think we had 14 or 15, then we had 12 the second year, and that level of turnover is just too steep to allow you to really develop a team.

“We’ve kept a lot of the players, it’s another now for Rob (Dickie) now, Andre Dozzell had a very strong season in League One, and now he’s stepping up, knowing he has the attributes to make an impact at this level.

“People like Sam McCallum played 40 odd games at Coventry. He knows the division well. Jimmy Dunne good pedigree, good CV, played in the Premier League with Burnley.

“These type of additions align to the loan players coming back and then to the likes of Moses Odubajo. The fact that I know that player so well makes that settling in period easier.

Queens Park Rangers' Moses Odubajo (left) celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the pre-season friendly match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday July 24, 2021. - Credit: PA

“I know what to look for etc. Mo has been a breathe of fresh air as well. Delighted all around and to combinate that with Stef, a player that is known to the fans, players and the staff here. His performances here last year were outstanding so to secure him on a long term basis is really good news.”

Stefan Johansen has been named as QPR’s new club captain ahead of the start of the 2021/22 Sky Bet Championship season.

The 30-year-old former Norway skipper takes on the mantle after recently completing a permanent return to W12.

Queens Park Rangers goal scorer Stefan Johansen is congratulated by manager Mark Warburton substituted during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday May 8, 2021. - Credit: PA

Lee Wallace – who signed a new one-year deal this summer following an impressive campaign with us last term – will be vice-captain.

“It was a tight choice if I'm honest, Lee Wallace was a captain I had up in Glasgow, I know Lee’s quality and he has been captain for the club on several occasions and does an outstanding job.

“We’re very fortunate to have two players with vast experience of winning trophies and leagues etc. Also Charlie Austin with his affiliation to the club and Albert Adomah with his experience within the division and the Premier League.

“We have four outstanding senior mentors, Stef captained Norway, so it was a tough choice. Stef, Lee, Charlie and Albert all play a very important part this season.”