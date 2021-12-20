Football has to play its part in Covid outbreak says QPR boss Warburton

File photo dated 08-12-2020 of Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton at the start of the second half during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Den, London. Issue date: Thursday August 5, 2021. - Credit: PA

Mark Warburton is aware that Football has a big role to play as we continue in the latest battle against COVID-19.

Rangers have seen their last two Sky Bet Championship fixtures postponed, with several of the first team and academy players having to isolate because of the virus and the R’s boss was keen to stress how difficult it has been but knows that the ‘health and welfare’ of everyone connected to the club is of paramount importance.

The Super Hoops are one of many sides across English Football who have felt the impact of the virus, which a number of both Premier League and Championship games postponed.

“We are impacted by this virus situation, there’s no doubt about that,” Warburton said.

“Those that have come down with it and tested positive and then there’s those who have been in close contact which is another very difficult matter to deal with.

“But the overriding aspect must be the health and welfare of everyone at the club, and every action was taken by QPR in terms of a proactive approach to ensure a safe environment.”

Following on from Monday’s postponement of our clash with Sheffield United, the R’s were also unable to fulfil this weekend’s clash with Swansea City in W12 and the manager was keen to explain just how drastically this has impacted his squad.

“We have been seriously depleted, we have now closed the training ground for a couple of days to have almost a circuit break, to allow another deep clean to take place.

“The academy under the control of Chris (Ramsey) have also been closed now for a week who likewise had some positive cases, so every effort is being maintained.

“But when we were training this week, we only had 6,7 or 8 players so that tells you where we are in terms of the depth of the squad.

“It’s the COVID situation, from the players who have come into close contact, it’s illness from this time of year and it’s the injuries from the demands of the playing schedule.

“Those three key factors have hit the clubs and they literally cannot field teams. I am sure we aren’t alone, there are many other sides in similar situations, but we literally could not field a team.”