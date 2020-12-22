QPR will be eager to end long winless run during festive period

Published: 11:30 AM December 22, 2020

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton (left) on the pitch with Macauley Bonne (right) after the final whistle during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Queens Park Rangers will be determined to end a seven game winless run when they head into a hectic festive period.

The R’s will welcome Swansea City to Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Boxing Day (Saturday) before then making the trip to leaders Norwich City on Tuesday, December 29.

It is then a busy January for QPR as they look to turn their fortunes around after a slow start to the campaign.

They head into those matches on the back of a 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Anis Mehmeti's first senior goal two minutes from time earned a point for the hosts at Adams Park after Rangers had taken a 29th-minute lead through Jason McCarthy's second own goal of the season.

Boss Mark Warburton pinpointed a lack of quality going forward as a key factor behind failing to end their own winless run, which now stands at seven matches.

Rob Dickie came close before the opening goal and Yoann Barbet's header was well saved in the second half as the visitors looked to stretch their advantage before being hit by a late sucker punch.

Queens Park Rangers' Rob Dickie during the Sky Bet Championship match at Loftus Road, London. - Credit: PA

"You know what type of game you're going to get (at Wycombe)," Warburton said.

"They're very good at what they do, they're very direct, they get the ball forward and they're very hard to beat here.

"We got the goal and we got our noses in front. We dealt with the onslaught fairly well and to give away a goal of that nature is more than frustrating.

"We showed a lack of quality in that final third and we've got to be better.

"I just wanted the players to keep the football. They can't score if we've got the ball. We had enough of the ball in the second half and we were in good areas. You hope for a scrappy 1-0 but that late goal really hurts us."

The R's remain 19th, four points clear of the bottom three, while Wycombe are four points from safety going into the hectic festive programme.