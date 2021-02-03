QPR manager Warburton looks for consistency to propel up the Championship

Published: 12:00 PM February 3, 2021

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton knows consistently performing in the Championship could shoot his side up the league table.

The R’s will welcome play-off chasing Blackburn Rovers to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Saturday on the back of a huge 2-1 victory over Watford on Monday evening.

They currently sit 17th in the league table after 26 games played but have won their last three away fixtures, although they lost at home to Derby County in that period.

"This division is about consistency of performance," Warburton said. "If you can put four or five wins together, you can go from 18th to eighth very quickly.

"That's what we have to do. We have to continue to deliver performances. The focus is now on Blackburn - another very tough challenge."

The R’s have been busy during the transfer window by bringing in Charlie Austin, Jory de Wijs, Stefan Johansen and Sam Field on loan deals to bolster their options.

The boss knows he will have to juggle the incoming signings' game time as they build up fitness levels. This was highlighted in the win away to Watford on Monday evening when QPR fought back from trailing 1-0 thanks to goals from Charlie Austin and Albert Adomah.

“We had to look after Stefan, he hasn’t played a lot of football, we also had to keep an eye on Lee Wallace who is coming back from injury I thought they put in a tremendous shift," Warburton said.

“Charlie Austin again building up his fitness and then Macca (Macauley Bonne) gets cramp so we again had to adjust. Albert Adomah went up top, George Thomas came on, and we’re using the squad.

“The young guys contributed, George won a few battles in midfield in an unfamiliar role, so individual but collective effort.”

He added: “I was really pleased with him (Johansen), good experience, good pitch geography in terms of his positioning and knowing when to go and press or stay and hold the shape.

“I thought he showed his technical quality, his left-foot pass out to the flank in the first half, which was undoubtedly the pass of the game.

“He knows how to win in this division and he has captained Norway 55 times.”

Striker Lyndon Dykes missed out on the trip to Vicarage Road after a family member tested positive for Covid-19.

Warburton said: "He has got to self-isolate for a young child member. I'm hoping he will be available for the weekend.

“That’s due to the NHS track and trace, so he’s doing the right thing.”