QPR boss hoping Seny Dieng is recharged following Covid

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton hoping goalkeeper Seny Dieng is recharged and ready to go following his 10 day isolation period after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 26-year-old shot-stopper missed out on travelling away with his international side Senegal due to isolation and finished that spell on Tuesday.

He has since returned to training and is being assessed by the club along with many other injured players ahead of their clash with Luton Town at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Friday evening (7.45pm).

“His isolation period is up, again another player coming back after his 10 day period, we just need to see how these boys are,” the boss said.

“I’ve got a number of question marks this morning, it’s not ideal preparation, but it is what it is. You can’t argue about it.

“We need to see how Seny is, how Lyndon Dykes is, see how Moses Odubajo, Andre Gray, Jordy De Wijs, all these guys are and then we can gauge it from there.

“He’s a fit boy Seny, he’s played a lot of football, travelled a lot away with Senegal prior to this break and sometimes they get a recharge so it can work out as a positive. I hope very much that is the case with Seny.”

Warburton also revealed the goalkeepers’ symptoms were mild thankfully due to being double vaccinated.

“He’s double vaccinated thankfully, I know it’s a very delicate subject, but I think it’s clear to see there is a lot of people suffering who haven’t had the vaccination. Thankfully Seny was full vaccinated and I think his symptoms were very mild.

“He was positive. He was a definite case so we had to look after him and make sure people were equally well looked after.”