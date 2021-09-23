Premier League dream will continue to push clubs into crisis says QPR boss

Published: 5:00 AM September 23, 2021 Updated: 1:01 PM September 23, 2021

QPR manager Mark Warburton feels club will continue to end up in a financial due to the pull power of the "milk and honey" Premier League rewards.

Derby County have entered administration and been deducted 12 points by the English Football League amid ongoing financial problems at the club.

Andrew Hosking, Carl Jackson and Andrew Andronikou, managing directors at business advisory firm Quantuma, have been appointed joint administrators of the Sky Bet Championship club, who according to owner Mel Morris are losing between £1.3m and £1.5m per month.

QPR boss Warburton said: “I think you have the obvious situation following the pandemic, where clubs financial footing is far weaker than it was. On top of that you still have the land of milk and honey, which is the Premier League, and the rewards on offer are so great that the temptation is forever going to be there.

“For owners to chase that dream down because the gulf between the haves and have nots is getting wider and wider. Teams can chase that dream now.

“If you get promotion to the Premier League, whatever you pick up 100 million pounds or more, if you get relegated straight away you have parachute payments so you’re still going to have one of the strongest squads in the Championship with a very good chance of going right back up.

“That gulf and temptation is going to be there, so I think they have to somehow flatten the curve on the rewards, I don’t know how you do that in the short term certainly. So something has to be done I'm sure.”