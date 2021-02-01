QPR could still dip into the market says boss Mark Warburton

Published: 1:34 PM February 1, 2021

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Mark Warburton says that QPR could dip into the transfer market once more before Monday’s 11pm deadline.

The R’s have brought in senior pros Charlie Austin, Jordy de Wijs and Stefan Johansen so far this month but have lost Tom Carroll to injury, while Bright Osayi-Samuel has departed the club.

And Warburton says that, should a deal make footballing and financial sense for Rangers, they will be ready to swoop before the window slams shut.

“If someone becomes available who we think is right for us and we think we can access – and it represents value for the club – then absolutely we will do that,” the gaffer told the club website.

“January is notoriously difficult for representing value and we don’t want to be a club that is ‘reaching’ for players, if that makes sense. Players we target need to have something that we don’t currently possess and represent good value for the club.”

Before the transfer deadline, QPR will head to Watford on Monday night. Some peculiar fixture scheduling from Sky Sports and the EFL means that the transfer window will be open for around 75 minutes after the full-time whistle blows at Vicarage Road.