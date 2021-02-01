News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Kilburn Times > Sport

QPR could still dip into the market says boss Mark Warburton

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 1:34 PM February 1, 2021   
Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Kiyan

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

Mark Warburton says that QPR could dip into the transfer market once more before Monday’s 11pm deadline. 

The R’s have brought in senior pros Charlie Austin, Jordy de Wijs and Stefan Johansen so far this month but have lost Tom Carroll to injury, while Bright Osayi-Samuel has departed the club. 

And Warburton says that, should a deal make footballing and financial sense for Rangers, they will be ready to swoop before the window slams shut. 

“If someone becomes available who we think is right for us and we think we can access – and it represents value for the club – then absolutely we will do that,” the gaffer told the club website. 

“January is notoriously difficult for representing value and we don’t want to be a club that is ‘reaching’ for players, if that makes sense. Players we target need to have something that we don’t currently possess and represent good value for the club.” 

You may also want to watch:

Before the transfer deadline, QPR will head to Watford on Monday night. Some peculiar fixture scheduling from Sky Sports and the EFL means that the transfer window will be open for around 75 minutes after the full-time whistle blows at Vicarage Road. 

Most Read

  1. 1 QPR could still dip into the market says boss Mark Warburton
  2. 2 Kingsbury mandir to be 'Europe's first' vaccine centre in Hindu temple
  3. 3 Kilburn man jailed after stabbing policeman in the chest in Maida Vale
  1. 4 QPR manager Warburton felt it was a well deserved win at Watford
  2. 5 Sex attacker jailed after raping schoolgirl in Harlesden
  3. 6 Gang member jailed for 18 years after hiding guns and drugs in Cricklewood
  4. 7 Albert Adomah nets a last minute winner for QPR away to Watford
  5. 8 Mum's 'desperate' fundraiser as 15 families face eviction in Stonebridge
  6. 9 Appeal for foster parents in Brent amid childcare spike from Covid-19
  7. 10 Harlesden community champion Norman Mitchell MBE turns 100
Queens Park Rangers
Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

'No light at the end of the tunnel' says Northwick Park surgeon on...

Anahita Hossein-Pour LDRS

Logo Icon

Shop Local: 'Cool vibe' at new Kilburn cafe, wine bar and deli

Julian Wickham

person

Elections

Election candidate 'should be disqualified' for lockdown visit, say...

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon

Knife Crime

Neasden man charged with murder and knife attacks

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus