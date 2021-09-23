QPR have 'great opportunity' to reach last eight of Carabao Cup

Published: 12:59 PM September 23, 2021

Queens Park Rangers players celebrate winning the penalty shoot out during the Carabao Cup third round match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London. Picture date: Tuesday September 21, 2021. - Credit: PA

QPR boss Mark Warburton believes his side have a fantastic opportunity to reach the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

The R’s drew 2-2 with Premier League side Everton before winning 8-7 on penalties at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Tuesday evening.

They have since been drawn to League One side Sunderland in the last 16 of the cup competition, at home.

“We are, but they are second in League One, a big club, big fan base, I'm sure that they will fill the away end. It’s a good draw, a home draw in front of our supporters, which is important but it comes in the middle of a very busy schedule,” Warburton said.

“We play Nottingham Forest on the Friday after that. Same as this week it’s a tough demand on the players, but it’s a great opportunity, and a chance to get into the last eight of a major tournament so what’s not to be excited about.

“Financial issues, but also the bigger picture is anyone there on Tuesday night would have seen the stadium packed, a fantastic atmosphere under the lights.

“It was a tremendous evening of football for the neutral, a really good game, two teams going at it and everything we want from the game.

“It gave the supporters one of those great nights to enjoy and hopefully more to come. It gives you an opportunity to go into the last eight and draw a major Premier League team. Let’s see where it takes us so it’s a great opportunity for us and for Sunderland.”