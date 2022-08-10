QPR boss Beale disappointed to bow out of Carabao Cup

QPR boss Mick Beale was disappointed to see his side go out of the Carabao Cup at Charlton Athletic on Tuesday.

An 80th-minute goal from Tyler Roberts looked to have secured victory at The Valley, but the hosts hit back through Aaron Henry in the last minute of normal time.

And after the first-round tie went straight to penalties, Stefan Johansen saw his opening effort saved by Joe Wollacott, with Charlton going on to win the shoot-out 5-3.

"I don't think we deserved to go through, Charlton were much better than us in the first half, we made a really slow start," Beale told qpr.co.uk.

"We improved in the second half and it was nice for Tyler Roberts to come on and show his quality with his goal.

"But on the balance of the game, Charlton didn't deserve to lose it. We had the lottery of penalties but we have to be much better than we were.

"It was a London derby and we brought over 2,500 fans. But we weren’t at the level that we need to be at this season."

Luke Amos, Kenneth Paal and Chris Willock all missed the tie due to injury, as Beale made five changes to the side that beat Middlesbrough in the Championship on Saturday.

And Beale said the trio will miss this weekend's trip to Sunderland, adding: "For whatever reasons, one or two players didn’t perform this evening. We spoke about opportunities being given and that they need to be taken in football.

"But tonight, we came here for a London derby – which I think means a lot to the fans – and we failed to understand that in the first half. That’s on me because I’ll have to correct that and make decisions on the back of it.

"We had some injuries tonight and the squad that we brought here is the squad that we’ll take to Sunderland on Saturday.

"I’ve no doubt that the players can improve on tonight, but I’m disappointed after so much positivity given the weekend’s result against Middlesbrough.

"It’s a bit of a reality check for us."

However, the performance of 19-year-old Irish striker Sinclair Armstrong, who came off the bench alongside Roberts on the hour, did prove a positive for Beale.

He added: "He’s extremely powerful. He might have to learn to pace himself a little because he can blow up, but that’s the lovely, natural enthusiasm that he brings.

"That natural enthusiasm is so infectious and he’s got it in abundance.

"We’re working on some areas of his game, but you could see when he came on that he’s got a lovely energy and personality about him.

"The fans have also taken to him, which is hugely important for a young player as it can give you a lift."