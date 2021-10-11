QPR boss Mark Warburton tests positive for COVID-19

Published: 10:34 AM October 11, 2021

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating at home, as per government guidelines.

The QPR manager tested positive last week and is now in a period of 10-day isolation, which will end in time for him to be in the dugout when we visit Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday (October 16th 2021).

Warburton said: “I tested positive after feeling unwell.

“Thankfully, I am double-jabbed and now appear to be over the worst of it.

“My time off last week coincided with the players having a pre-agreed few days off going into the international break.

“This week will see John Eustace prepare the squad for Saturday’s game at Fulham.

"I have been in regular contact with John and will continue to be so until I resume my normal duties at the end of the week.”

The R's are set to return to action following the international break but preparation will have very different with Warburton at home all week.